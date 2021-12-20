San Dimas Community Hospital Is A Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient For Hip Fracture Treatment

Ontario, California, 2021-Dec-20 — /EPR Network/ — San Dimas Community Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, is 5-star rated for the ninth year in a row for Hip Fracture Treatment outcomes according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.*

Healthgrades’ analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2018 through 2020, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.*

“Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the differences of care provided by different hospitals. Consumers can feel confident that hospitals receiving a Healthgrades 5-star rating have demonstrated exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.

For the 2022 Report to the Nation, Healthgrades compared hospitals with statistically better than expected performance (5-stars), as a group, to those with statistically worse than expected performance (1-star), as a group, and found from 2018-2020, patients having Hip Fracture Repair in hospitals with 5-stars have, on average have a 48.1% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1-star. Additionally, patients having Hip Fracture Repair in hospitals receiving 1-star are, on average 1.9 times more likely to experience one or more complications than if they were treated in hospitals with 5-stars.*

“It is an honor to be recognized by Healthgrades for the ninth year in a row for our commitment to hip fracture treatment,” says Parrish Scarboro, Chief Executive Officer of San Dimas Community Hospital. “This award highlights the dedication of our physicians, nurses, physical therapists and hospital staff that make us proud year after year because of how committed they are to our patients.”

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

About San Dimas Community Hospital

San Dimas Community Hospital is an award-winning, 101-bed facility serving the San Dimas, Glendora, Covina, and La Verne, California communities with compassionate, quality care. Services include 24-hour emergency care, a family birth center, orthopedic surgery, advanced diagnostic services, cardiopulmonary and gastrointestinal services. A three-time recipient of the 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health, San Dimas Community Hospital has also been acknowledged by the Women’s Choice Award for America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety and is a recipient of the prestigious Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award. Learn more at sandimashospital.com.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019. Due to the highly variable impact of the pandemic on hospital outcomes, Healthgrades made the decision to exclude cases with a COVID-19 diagnosis from the 2020 data in order to preserve the statistical integrity of our models and fairly evaluate clinical outcomes at all hospitals. To view the complete methodology, please visit: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology

About Prime Healthcare:

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Founded in 2001, Prime Healthcare has emerged as one of the nation’s leading hospital systems. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients.

With a history of delivering quality care, Prime Healthcare was once named by Modern Healthcare as “The fastest growing hospital system” and ranks among the largest for-profit hospital systems in the United States. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been featured prominently among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 58 times based on quality, and among the “15 Top Health Systems” three times. Prime Healthcare hospitals are annually recognized as “Top Performers on Key Quality Measures” by The Joint Commission. These accolades are a direct result of our commitment to clinical excellence and a unique physician-led model of healthcare delivery.