Hernia Mesh Devices Market Size and Incremental Opportunity Assessment till 2025

The global Hernia Mesh Devices Market size is anticipated to value at USD 5.03 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the occurrence of hernia, and cost-effectiveness of the treatment associated with it. Some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the market are rise in the use of meshes, cost-effectiveness, and minimum pain during the treatment, lower operational time, and easy accessibility of these devices in the market. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 2.8% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the hernia mesh devices industry.

The adoption of hernia mesh enables a favorable scenario in which patients opt for open or laparoscopic procedures. Hernia mesh also provide patients with easy accessibility to detail-oriented reimbursement ratios via governmental agencies and market players. The reimbursement codes and ratios are directly related to the type of hernias such as primary and recurrent hernia, coupled with different methods of surgery similar to open and laparoscopic.

Hernia is a medical condition that results in aligning of abdomen swelling into a small case because of the bad condition of abdominal muscles. Increase in smoking, coupled with other factors such as poor nutrition, hereditary disorders, and changing food patterns are leading causes of rising incidence of hernias, thus propelling the demand for hernia mesh devices market.

The hernia disorders are more prevalent among smoking population due to constant coughing. Occurrence of the hernia in smoking population is four times higher as that of normal patients. Adoption of hernia meshes decreases operational and recovery period, which in turn serves as a critical factor for increasing preference towards hernia meshes, thus contributing significantly to the growth of hernia mesh devices industry in recent years. Additionally, some of the vital benefits offered with the use of hernia meshes include reduction in recurrence and alleviated pain, thus propelling growth of the market over the forecast period.

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies for the treatment of hernia and existence well-established healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the hernia mesh devices market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing number of patient pool, rising awareness about the disease, growing healthcare infrastructure and easy accessibility to the treatment. The key players in the hernia mesh device industry are Ethicon Incorporations, C. R. Bard, Incorporations, W. L. Gore Incorporations, Atrium Medical Co., LifeCell Co., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

