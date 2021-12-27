Carnauba Wax Market To Remain Lucrative During 2021 – 2031

Carnauba wax, also known as Brazil wax, is a type of wax derived from leaves of a species of palm, Copernicia prunifera. Owing to its glossy finish, carnauba wax finds application across various end-use industries which is directly translating into growth of its market.

The carnauba wax are popularly used in automobile wax, food products, floor and furniture waxes, and in instrument polishes. In the recent years, cosmetic industry has been gaining high traction worldwide, especially in emerging economies due to high spending capabilities. This is expected to propel growth of carnauba wax market as the wax has excellent emollient and hypoallergenic properties, making it an ideal ingredient for cosmetic products.

To Get In-depth Insights Request for Sample here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=741

Asia Pacific is expected to Contribute Major Revenue Growth of Carnauba Wax Market Increasing rate of adoption in food & beverages industry coupled with rising demand from cosmetic & personal care products are fuelling growth of the carnauba wax market. Increasing working population on the coattails of rapid urbanization and industrial growth in the Asia Pacific is influencing the demand for ready-to-go food products which in turn surge the demand for carnauba wax which is extensively used as emulsifiers. Further, rise in pharmaceutical industry will possibly boost the carnauba wax market with increasing use as glazing and tablet-coating agent.

Brazilian Manufacturers to Hold Sway Over the Carnauba Wax Market Carnauba wax businesses in northeastern Brazilian states produce around 16,000 tons of carnauba wax every year – a significant percentage of this production is for exports. The carnauba wax market is consolidated by Brazilian wax industry players as Brazil is the largest producer and exporter of carnauba wax. According to the Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade (MDIC), the total value of carnauba wax exported by Brazil in 2016 was worth over US$ 99 million. In 2017, Brazil exported 15,652 tons of carnauba wax and the total value increased up to US$ 101.7 million. Carnauba oil possesses excellent dispersion characteristics and can produce a glossy finish when used as a polish. Owing to its wide range of applications in specific industrial sectors, the carnauba wax market is likely to witness steady growth in the foreseeable future. Based on the statistics published by the MDIC, the total export value of carnauba wax from Brazil may increase up to US$ 114 million by the end of 2018. United States, Germany, China, Japan, and the Netherlands were the top five countries to import carnauba wax from Brazil in 2017. Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=741