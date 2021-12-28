How are Recent Chemical Technology Developments Aiding Mouthwash Industry Growth – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Mouthwash market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Mouthwash

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Mouthwash. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

Market Snapshot

Recent data published by Fact.MR anticipates the global mouthwash market to be valued at US$ 8.49 Bn in 2021, predicted to increase at a CAGR of over 6% into the upcoming decade. The market is likely to be driven by the increased frequency of dental caries in both children and adults. As per the report, cosmetic mouthwash shall account for over 1/3rd of overall market volume by 2026.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Mouthwash, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Mouthwash Market.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Therapeutic Mouthwash Cosmetic Mouthwash Antiseptic Mouthwash Other Mouthwash

Nature Conventional Mouthwash Natural & Organic Mouthwash

Sales Channel Mouthwash Sales via Modern Trade Mouthwash Sales via Departmental Stores Mouthwash Sales via Convenience Stores Mouthwash Sales via Drug Stores Mouthwash Sales via Online Stores Mouthwash Sales via Other Sales Channels



Competitive Landscape

Prominent mouthwash manufacturers are emphasizing on extensive research & development initiatives so as to introduce products containing highly effective disinfectants. Besides, strategies such as capacity expansion, acquisitions and partnerships are also relied upon. Some key developments are as follows:

In November 2020, Unilever Research Laboratories discovered that rinsing for 30 seconds with mouthwash containing CPC Technology reduces the viral load of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, by 99.9%. Likewise, in December 2020, Procter & Gamble unveiled its HDPE recyclable toothpaste tubes across North America for its Crest, Oral-B and Blend-a-Mend toothpaste brands, which reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability Also, Himalaya Pharmaceuticals is the first herbal brand to introduce an entire line of alcohol-free mouthwashes. Comprising of natural ingredients like pomegranate, pineapple and papaya; the mouthwashes complement Himalaya’s pre-existing range of toothpastes and are available in three different variants

Key Insights from the Report

In 2017, more than 466,000 tons of cosmetic mouthwashes were sold across the globe. The report estimates that cosmetic mouthwashes will represent the top-selling products in the global mouthwash market throughout the forecast period. In addition, cosmetic mouthwashes are also expected to register highest volume growth at an estimated 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Through 2026, conventional mouthwashes will be predominantly sold for their advantages in exhibiting minimal side effects and guaranteeing optimum oral health. The demand for natural & organic mouthwashes will dwindle, while mouthwashes conventional in nature will register more than 65% of the global market volumes by the end of 2026.

Modern trade outlets are pegged to register highest sales of mouthwashes in the world. Over the forecast period, modern trade outlets will represent the largest sales channel for mouthwashes, registering sales of more than 710,000 tons by the end of 2026. Online stores are estimated to reflect fastest growth in terms of volume, exhibiting a 6.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

While North America and Europe are observed to be the most lucrative consumer marketplaces for mouthwashes, their production is pegged to remain concentered in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. By 2026-end, the APEJ mouthwash market will be registering sales of over 800,000 tons of mouthwashes.

