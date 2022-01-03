U.S. is Expected to Experience Heightened Demand for Plant-Based Dairy with an Estimated CAGR of 10% by 2031 End  

250 Pages Plant-based Dairy Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Plant-based Dairy.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Plant-based Dairy market.

Market Snapshot

The plant based dairy market revenue totalled US$ 11 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The overall plant based dairy market is expected to reach US$ 32 Bn by 2031 end, growing at a CAGR of around 11%. The demand for plant based dairy product will accelerate with top 5 providers holding 65% of plant based dairy market in 2021.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Plant-based Dairy, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Plant-based Dairy Market.

Key Segments Covered

Product Plant Based Milk (by Protein Source) Almonds Cashews Coconuts Hazelnuts Oats Rice Soy Flax Hemp Macadamia Peanuts Pistachios Quinoa Sesame Others Plant Based Frozen Desserts (by Protein Source) Avocados Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Plant Based Butter (by Form) Sticks Spread Plant Based Creamers (by Protein Source) Soy Coconuts Almonds Others Plant Based Yogurt (by Protein Source) Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Others Plant Based Cheese (by Form) Blocks and Wedges Creams, Sauces and Spreads Shredded and Crated Sliced

Nature Organic Plant Based Dairy Conventional Plant Based Dairy

End Use Plant Based Dairy for B2B Consumers Bakery and Confectionary Snacks and Savouries Ready Meals HoReCa Other Food Products Plant Based Dairy for B2C Consumers HoReCa Household

Sales Channel Plant Based Dairy Sales through Direct Channels Plant Based Dairy Sales through Retail Channels Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

Key manufacturer Danone SA, the French dairy giant made a move into dairy-free by acquiring WhiteWave Foods, the US manufacturer of the Alpro and Silk plant-based dairy-alternative ranges, for US$ 12.5 Bn .

In February 2019, Danone announced it was opening a new building at its facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania, dedicated to plant-based food products including yogurt.

In December 2019, Danone’s French dairy peer Lactalis announced it was taking its Siggi’s yogurt brand into the plant-based market.

In March 2020, Arla announced the launch of a range of chilled, oat-based drinks, to be marketed under a new brand, Jörd, and initially available in Denmark, Sweden and the U.K.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global plant based dairy market is anticipated to add almost 3x value by 2031

Almond milk remained the top selling category in 2020, clocking a value of US$ 6.5 Bn

2 out of 5 sales of plant based dairy products occur via online retail platforms

By nature, organic plant based dairy products sales to surge at 13% CAGR

Sales across the U.S market to compound at a CAGR of over 10% until 2031

Organic dairy sales in China topped US$ 1 Bn in 2020, forecast to expand at nearly 14% CAGR

“Cheese alternatives are predicted to be the “next frontier” in plant-based innovation, advancements in ingredient technology are estimated to fire dairy-alternatives market,” comments a Fact.MR analyst

