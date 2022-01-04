Spray Drying Equipment Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 04, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Spray Drying Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global spray drying equipment market size is projected to attain USD 7.19 billion by the end of 2025 and is anticipated to grow at the CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. Spray drying converts slurry, solid feed and liquid into dried powder. This method is highly preferred in the pharmaceuticals and food industry owing to its temperature-sensitive application. In addition, the growing need for prolonged shelf-life of pharmaceutical and food products is expected to create huge opportunities for market growth. The rising demand for producing antibiotics and milk powder is anticipated to proliferate the demand for spray drying products in the coming few years.

Growing awareness pertaining to health is raising the demand for nutritional foods such as egg protein, mass gainer and whey protein. These foods consumption helps to prevent diabetes, blood pressure and obesity problems. These factors are expected to positively impact on the growth of these equipment in the next few years. Rising demand for polymer and resins is expected to increase the need for drying Emulsion and Suspension polyvinyl chloride (E-PVC, S-PVC) and other chemicals. Moreover, these dryers are widely used in the industrial sector which is projected to surge the growth of the market.

In addition, increasing demand for application-specific equipment is encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative products. For example, closed-cycle dryers are invented owing to the increased risk of hazardous gas emission and fire explosion. Similarly, three-stage dryers are designed to produce powder in large or bulk quantities. Although, high maintenance and installation cost and its inability to process fruit pulp and starch may restrain the growth of the market.

Key manufacturers in the spray drying equipment market include, Larsson Starch Technology AB, GEA Group AG, SPX FLOW, Inc., Hemraj Enterprises, Dedert Corporation, Yamato Scientific America, Inc., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG and Swenson Technology, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Three-stage dryers are projected to have significant growth in the forecasted period, owing to its bulk production capacity and greater thermal efficiency.

In 2018, North America contributed to market share of over 30.0% in the overall market, due to increasing demand for infant products and powdered milk in the region.

In Asia Pacific, food processing industry is rising, owing to shift in consumer preference for food which in turn is projected to propel the demand for the product from 2019 to 2025.

Based on the application, chemical segment is projected register the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period. This growth is supported growing production of resin and polymer compounds.

Spray Drying Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Rotary Atomizer

Nozzle Atomizer

Fluidized

Centrifugal

Spray Drying Equipment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Food & Dairy

Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

Chemical

Others

