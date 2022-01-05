Design’N’Buy Announces Antonio as Chief Operating Officer of the Company| Latin America Division

Irving, Texas, 2022-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Abhishek Agarwal, Director of Design’N’Buy, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Antonio Garrido as Chief Operating Officer for DesignNBuy’s Latin American market, effective 1st December 2021.

“I am very excited to head the expansion plan for Design’N’Buy in Latin America as Chief Operating Officer. Its web-to-print software is second to none, with features that empower print shops to grow like never before. DesignNBuy’s flexible approach will enable the necessary business model transformation to successfully face the new challenges that the graphic industry in Latin America is facing today,” says Mr Garrido, who brings with him 25 years of experience in leading business and a track record of transformational growth in Latin America.

The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s recent forays into the Latin American market. It ventured into Colombia and Ecuador in September 2020 – despite the hurdles of the pandemic – and more recently partnered with a Chile-based company to deliver custom documentation solutions for professional printers. Under the expert leadership of Mr Garrido, DesignNBuy is set to consolidate its position in Latin America as the go-to solution for web-to-print, as it already has in North America, Europe and Australia.

“Since I started communicating with him, Antonio has demonstrated all the qualities necessary to assume leadership of our daily operations for Latin America and I am confident that he will be able to contribute to scaling the business, while further bolstering our focus on quality and innovation,” says Nidhi Agrawal, CEO of Design’N’Buy.

The print industry has evolved considerably in the last 18 months, with more and more printers embracing the flexibility of web-to-print, selling online and custom designs made to order. This calls for adaptable web-to-print software that can meet a spectrum of needs while keeping local tastes and business customs in mind. Over the last decade, DesignNBuy has consistently evolved its platform and offerings to cater to changing needs while prioritising user convenience.

In particular, the latest iteration offers a plethora of features that will delight both businesses and customers, as the company has been doing since its inception. Also of note is DesignNBuy’s track record of entering previously untapped markets and establishing solid customer bases, often in partnership with regional vendors that provide technological assets as well as market expertise.

In his new role, Mr Garrido will oversee the alignment of the company’s product strategy with its revenue goals while forming new partnerships that will help to exceed customer expectations. “In my 25 years’ experience in the IT industry, I’ve learned to spot a leader-in-the-making when I see one. Design’N’Buy, under the very accurate strategy of its CEO, is one of those companies and I want to be part of their success,” he says of the company.

Having already enjoyed successful stints in Chile, Colombia and Ecuador, Mr Garrido is confident that they can do the same in the rest of Latin America and become the market leaders in the region within the next few years. “We have cemented our position in Mexico, with solid and long-lasting partnerships with local Dealers, and we are already in talks with Print retails leaders in South America. The sky’s the limit,” he says.

About the company:

Design’N’Buy provides a complete web-to-print solution that has been driving growth for B2B and B2C print businesses in over 60 countries since 2008. With years of expertise in the print industry, the Design’N’Buy team has developed a custom interface and advanced design capabilities that are second to none. With seamless UX, thousands of design options and easy integrations with existing tools and software, print businesses of all sizes will be able to transition effortlessly to the world of ecommerce through their web-to-print offering. Get in touch with their dedicated customer support team today for a personalized demo and to learn how they can help your business reach new heights.

For more details, please head to https://www.designnbuy.com/ or write on inquiry@designnbuy.com.

Source: https://www.newsamericasnow.com/latin-america-designnbuy-announces-antonio-garrido-as-coo-latin-america/