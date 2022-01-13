John Prunskis, M.D. – Illinois Pain and Spine Institute Named Castle Connolly Top Pain Doctor for the 13th Time

Illinois Pain and Spine Institute is proud to announce that John Prunskis, M.D. has been named a Top Pain Doctor by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as voted by his peers for the 13th time.

Chicago, IL, USA, 2022-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — Illinois Pain and Spine Institute is proud to announce that John Prunskis, M.D. has been named a Top Pain Doctor by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as voted by his peers for the 13th time. Recognition was awarded by peer nomination, with medical professionals submitting their picks for the top specialists in various regions. Upon receiving the nominations in each category, Castle Connolly’s physician-directed research team looked closely at each nominee’s credentials, professional achievements, outcome data, and more to determine their Top Doctor selections.

“It is such a huge accomplishment to win this award even once let alone 13 times. Our Illinois Pain and Spine Institute team should be very proud of the recognition we have received again by leading physicians throughout the Chicago area, who recognize our expertise in diagnosing and fixing the source of: spine related joint, musculoskeletal, headache, pelvic and many other painful conditions. Castle-Connoly only mentions one doctor and that’s me as Medical Director, but this is absolutely a team effort. We have the greatest interventional pain team in the world.”

Dr. Prunskis is the co-founder of the Illinois Pain and Spine Institute and a clinical professor at Chicago Medical School. He is also the CEO and Medical Director of The Regenerative Stem Cell Institute and Medical Director/Principal of DxTx Pain and Spine. DxTx Pain and Spine now has over 15 Chicago area locations and approximately 25 locations in six states and growing.

Dr Prunskis is a Presidential Appointee to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Best Practices Pain Task Force in Washington, D.C., which established national standards for the diagnosis and treatment of pain. As Presidential Appointee he co-authored the national guidelines contained in the Health and Human Services Best Practices Pain Task Force Final Report which was endorsed by every single medical specialty in the United States. He is double board certified and has been named a Fellow in Interventional Pain Practice (FIPP), the highest international distinction for an Interventional Pain physician. The Illinois Pain and Spine Institute has seven convenient locations in the counties throughout the Chicagoland area, providing easy access to care to many people.

Much of Dr. Prunskis’ celebrated career has been spent exploring new ways to diagnose and treat the source of pain without reliance on opioid medications. The Illinois Pain and Spine Institute provides precise diagnosis and treatment for painful conditions such as spine related pain, joint pain, CRPS (RSD), headache, male and female pelvic pain, hip and back pain, disc herniation, carpal tunnel, sciatica and more. They also see Work Comp and Personal Injury patients.

As a member of the Illinois State Medical Society House of Delegates, Dr. Prunskis co-authored the resolution that helped create the Illinois Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, through which physicians and pharmacists can view information on a current or prospective patient’s prescription history. These efforts, coupled with his history of providing top-quality, highly effective pain care, are part of the reason Dr. Prunskis has won the coveted Top Pain Doctor Award an amazing 13 times (1999, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021).

About the Illinois Pain Institute:

Illinois Pain Institute is an award-winning, multi-location interventional pain clinic focusing on diagnosing and treating the root cause of the pain, not just masking the symptoms. Treatment plans are tailored to individual needs, with multiple innovative therapies helping patients find long-term relief. It is the longest established multi-site pain practice in Illinois, and nationally recognized thanks to both its clinical team and its forward-thinking practices.

