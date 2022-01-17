Rigid Boxes will Remain Top-sellers for On-the-go Food Packaging During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages On the go Food Packaging Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of On the go Food Packaging. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of On the go Food Packaging Market across various industries and regions.

According to Fact.MR’s latest market study, the global market for on-the-go food packaging is forecasted to expand at a value CAGR of 6.3% during the period, 2017-2026. By the end of this forecast period, the global on-the-go food packaging market is estimated to register sales of over 7,350 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products across the globe.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of On the go Food Packaging market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of On the go Food Packaging

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of On the go Food Packaging, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of On the go Food Packaging Market.

Market Taxonomy North America Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Polyethylene Terephthalate High Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Low Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Aluminum

Others Rigid Boxes Bottles & Jars

Cans

Trays

Bags & Sacks

Pouches & Sachets

Others (Folding Cartons, etc.) Convenience Foods Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat & Seafood

Dairy Products

Other Application Thermoforming Die Cutting

Injection Molding

Competition Tracking Leading companies in the global on-the-go food packaging market have been profiled in the report. Companies namely Mondi Group

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamäki Oyj

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Sealed Air Corporation

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Berry Plastic Group, Inc. are expected to spearhead the production of on-the-go food packaging products across the globe during the forecast period. 6 Key Pointers Highlighting Fact.MR’s Forecast on Global On-the-go Food Packaging Market With respect to packaging materials, polyethylene terephthalate is expected to register highest consumption in the global on-the-go food packaging market. In 2017, more than 1,650 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products made of polyethylene terephthalate were sold globally. High density polyethylene and aluminum are also observed as key packaging materials, and are expected to register high volume CAGRs over the forecast period.

In 2017, over 500 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging trays were sold in the global market. The report estimates a robust demand for trays as the key type of on-the-go food packaging. The report further reveals that rigid boxes will represent the leading packaging-type segment, and will register a volume CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

By the end of forecast period, over 3,800 thousand tons of on-the-go food packaging products will be used for convenience food applications worldwide.

In 2018 and beyond, majority of on-the-go food packaging products will be developed with thermoforming fabrication.

The report further reveals that the US and Canada are collectively the largest marketplace for on-the-go food packaging. High consumption of on-the-go foods in these countries will continue to drive the growth of North America in the global on-the-go food packaging market. By the end of 2026, North America’s on-the-go food packaging market is estimated to register sales of over 1,900 thousand tons.

The report also reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the key region for manufacturing on-the-go food packaging products. Over the forecast period, the APEJ on-the-go food packaging market is estimated to register a volume CAGR of 6.1%. The report has identified the key stakeholders of the global on-the-go food packaging market, which include Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Huhtamäki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Berry Plastic Group, Inc., and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH. These companies have been extensively profiled in the report. Their latest strategic developments and their current market positions have been disclosed. Majority of players in the global on-the-go food packaging market are expected to adopt innovative solutions in the near future. Smart packaging technologies are expected to influence the global on-the-go food packaging landscape to a considerable extent during the forecast period.

