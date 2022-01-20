Homeowners Insurance by Shawn Camp Insurance

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — If you own a home, it is necessary to invest in Homeowner’s Insurance from an insurance company. This insurance is required for the protection of one’s house and possessions from legal liabilities and losses due to unforeseen events. Shawn Camp Insurance is a reliable insurance company that provides affordable and comprehensive insurance coverage plans.

About the Insurance Company

The insurance firm has been servicing clients in Killeen since 1976 and is family-owned and managed. It is a well-known independent insurance firm that provides flexible insurance coverage at reasonable pricing. In addition to homeowner’s insurance, the agency offers auto insurance, motorbike insurance, vehicle insurance, renter’s insurance, watercraft insurance, RV & Trailer insurance, boat insurance, and golf cart insurance.

Homeowner’s Insurance

  • The insurance covers losses and specified damages resulting from riots, accidents, vandalism, lightning, fire, and windstorms.
  • It includes:
    • Personal property: Household possessions, such as furniture and appliances
    • Dwelling: The cost of repairing or replacing the home. o Other structures: The cost of repairing or replacing structures linked to the house, such as garages and storage sheds.
    • Loss of use: Expenses involved in temporarily relocating out of a damaged residence while it is being restored to regular condition (10 to 20 percent of living expenses or expenses incurred within 24 months of the damage)
    • Personal liability: Legal protection against litigation resulting from damage to another on one’s property.
    • Medical payments: Medical expenditures incurred as a result of an accident to someone on one’s property ($500 to $5000).

Benefits of Choosing the Company

  • Experience spanning over 30 years
  • Staff who are friendly and helpful
  • Office with a welcoming vibe
  • Quick and easy online quotations.
  • Customized insurance policies for clients.
  • Options for better coverage
  • Discounts and payment options that are within your budget.
  • Provides a diverse selection of insurance products.
  • Quick and safe payments

Shawn Camp Insurance can be found at 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101 Killeen, TX 76542. For more information on Homeowner Insurance, contact at (254) 526-0535 or 800-212-2641. Connect with the firm on Facebook or at https://shawncampinsurance.com/.

