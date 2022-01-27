Demand For Plant-based Dairy Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

The global plant-based dairy market is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as plant-based dairy products offer numerous health benefits, thereby boosting the human immune system. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and other organizations to promote the consumption of plant-based protein products have also contributed significantly to market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada has launched the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) Supercluster in order to grow the plant-based food & beverage business in the country. Under this project, the Canadian government invests in various plant-based businesses. Apart from this, global animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) promote the consumption of plant-based food & beverages by conducting various awareness events and campaigns.

Key Segments Covered Product Plant Based Milk (by Protein Source) Almonds Cashews Coconuts Hazelnuts Oats Rice Soy Flax Hemp Macadamia Peanuts Pistachios Quinoa Sesame Others Plant Based Frozen Desserts (by Protein Source) Avocados Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Plant Based Butter (by Form) Sticks Spread Plant Based Creamers (by Protein Source) Soy Coconuts Almonds Others Plant Based Yogurt (by Protein Source) Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Others Plant Based Cheese (by Form) Blocks and Wedges Creams, Sauces and Spreads Shredded and Crated Sliced

Nature Organic Plant Based Dairy Conventional Plant Based Dairy

End Use Plant Based Dairy for B2B Consumers Bakery and Confectionary Snacks and Savouries Ready Meals HoReCa Other Food Products Plant Based Dairy for B2C Consumers HoReCa Household

Sales Channel Plant Based Dairy Sales through Direct Channels Plant Based Dairy Sales through Retail Channels Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



Report Scope Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021-2031 Historical Data Available for 2016-2020 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA Key Countries Covered U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

GCC

South Africa Key Companies Profiled Danone SA.

Lactalis

Arla Foods

Chobani

General Mills

Saputo

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Nestle

Bel Group

Muller

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Sahmyook Foods.

Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company. …

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Daiya Foods Inc.

Earth's Own Food Company, Inc.