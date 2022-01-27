Demand For Plant-based Dairy Market Driven by Shifting Consumer Perceptions and Growing Awareness

The global plant-based dairy market is projected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period, more so amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as plant-based dairy products offer numerous health benefits, thereby boosting the human immune system. In addition, initiatives taken by governments and other organizations to promote the consumption of plant-based protein products have also contributed significantly to market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada has launched the Protein Industries Canada (PIC) Supercluster in order to grow the plant-based food & beverage business in the country. Under this project, the Canadian government invests in various plant-based businesses. Apart from this, global animal rights organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) promote the consumption of plant-based food & beverages by conducting various awareness events and campaigns.

Key Segments Covered

  • Product

    • Plant Based Milk (by Protein Source)
      • Almonds
      • Cashews
      • Coconuts
      • Hazelnuts
      • Oats
      • Rice
      • Soy
      • Flax
      • Hemp
      • Macadamia
      • Peanuts
      • Pistachios
      • Quinoa
      • Sesame
      • Others
    • Plant Based Frozen Desserts (by Protein Source)
      • Avocados
      • Oats
      • Cashews
      • Soy
      • Almonds
      • Coconuts
    • Plant Based Butter (by Form)
      • Sticks
      • Spread
    • Plant Based Creamers (by Protein Source)
      • Soy
      • Coconuts
      • Almonds
      • Others
    • Plant Based Yogurt (by Protein Source)
      • Oats
      • Cashews
      • Soy
      • Almonds
      • Coconuts
      • Others
    • Plant Based Cheese (by Form)
      • Blocks and Wedges
      • Creams, Sauces and Spreads
      • Shredded and Crated
      • Sliced

  • Nature

    • Organic Plant Based Dairy
    • Conventional Plant Based Dairy

  • End Use

    • Plant Based Dairy for B2B Consumers
      • Bakery and Confectionary
      • Snacks and Savouries
      • Ready Meals
      • HoReCa
      • Other Food Products
    • Plant Based Dairy for B2C Consumers
      • HoReCa
      • Household

  • Sales Channel

    • Plant Based Dairy Sales through Direct Channels
    • Plant Based Dairy Sales through Retail Channels
      • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
      • Convenience Stores
      • Independent Grocery Stores
      • Specialty Stores
      • Online Stores
Report Scope

Attribute Details
Forecast Period 2021-2031
Historical Data Available for 2016-2020
Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value & ‘000 Units for Volume
Key Regions Covered
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA
Key Countries Covered
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina
  • GCC
  • South Africa
Key Companies Profiled
  • Danone SA.
  • Lactalis
  • Arla Foods
  • Chobani
  • General Mills
  • Saputo
  • Unilever
  • Kraft Heinz
  • Nestle
  • Bel Group
  • Muller
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
  • Sahmyook Foods.
  • Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company. …
  • Axiom Foods, Inc.
  • Daiya Foods Inc.
  • Earth’s Own Food Company, Inc.
Pricing Available upon Request
After reading the   Plant-based Dairy Market report, readers can:

  • Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .
  • Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Plant-based Dairy Market revenue.
  • Study the growth outlook of the global Plant-based Dairy Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
  • Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Plant-based Dairy Market growth.
  • Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Plant-based Dairy Market player.

