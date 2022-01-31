Germany is Likely to Account for around 20% of Total Personal Care Active Ingredient Sales by 2031 End

250 Pages Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Personal Care Active Ingredients to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Personal care active ingredients market value to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by 2021-end, and account for 16.6% of overall personal care ingredients sales value. Meanwhile, personal care active ingredient consumption is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 5.7% over the decade while being valued at US$ 3.1 Bn by 2031, evaluates Fact.MR.

Growth is attributed to rising sales of product categories under as skin care, hair care, and facial treatment, where consumption of active ingredients will remain high over the coming years.

Personal Care Active Ingredients Market Size (2020) US$ 1.82 Bn Market Forecasted Value (2031) US$ 3.1 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 5.7% CAGR North America Market Size (2020) US$ 400.4 Mn

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Personal Care Active Ingredients. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Personal Care Active Ingredients Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Personal Care Active Ingredients market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Personal Care Active Ingredients

Key Segments Covered in Personal Care Ingredients Industry Survey

By Type Botanical Extracts Enzymes & Coenzymes CoenzymeQ10 Others Proteins & Peptides Amino Acid Quat & Native Proteins Synthetic Peptides Others Synthetic Actives Vitamin A and Derivatives Vitamin B and Derivatives Vitamin C and Derivatives Vitamin E and Derivatives Salicylic Acid Glycolic Acid Others Biotechnology Products Ceramides Hyaluronic Acid Others Marine Ingredients Substantiated Algae Extra Chitosan Others

By Product Category Anti-aging Products Anti-Acne Products Anti-inflammatory Products Skin Lightening Products Slimming Products Sun Care Products Hair Care Products



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Anti-ageing products are projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 105 Mn over the forecast period.

Based on type, demand for personal care active ingredients with botanical extracts is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6.5% through 2031.

East Asia is projected to capture around 21% global market share by 2031.

The South Asia & Oceania market was valued at US$ 300 Mn in 2020.

“Consumer inclination to buy clean label beauty products is witnessing enormous traction owing to the benefits associated with these cosmetic products”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Personal Care Active Ingredients Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Personal Care Active Ingredients market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Personal Care Active Ingredients market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Personal Care Active Ingredients Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Personal Care Active Ingredients Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Personal Care Active Ingredients Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Personal Care Active Ingredients Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Personal Care Active Ingredients: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Personal Care Active Ingredients sales.

More Valuable Insights on Personal Care Active Ingredients Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Personal Care Active Ingredients, Sales and Demand of Personal Care Active Ingredients, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

