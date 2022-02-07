NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon Signs Multi-Year Agreement With adidas as Footwear and Apparel Partner

BROOKLYN N.Y., 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — NYCRUNS, one of the fastest-growing endurance event businesses and the organizer of the 2022 NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, today announced that adidas has joined on as the first-ever official Footwear and Apparel Partner for the event, which will be held in Brooklyn on April 24th. With an expected sold-out field of more than 20,000 runners, the 2022 race will rank as one of the largest and most expansive running events in the United States this year.

“We are proud to have adidas, one of the world’s most respected and innovative brands, joining us in this partnership as we continue to establish the NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon as an iconic athletic event that serves our communities well beyond race weekend,” said Steve Lastoe, Founder and CEO of NYCRUNS. “We looked for a partner who wanted to be embedded within the culture of Brooklyn year-round, and we found that in adidas – a company with deep ties to the sports and cultural foundation of this incredible community.”

adidas will create footwear and apparel available to all race participants, volunteers and NYCRUNS staff members, and will be the presenting sponsor of the race Expo. The brand will also provide race shirts for participants in the NYCRUNS Prospect Park 5K & 10K Benefiting CAMBA on April 16.

“At adidas, we are always looking for opportunities to expand our outreach and engagement in the communities we serve and we are proud to partner with NYCRUNS to support the running community in Brooklyn,” said Ernesto Bruce, Senior Director of adidas Running, North America. “It’s bound to be a really incredible race weekend, with a size and scope that hasn’t been done in decades.”

Currently on track to sell out, the 2022 NYCRUNS Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon will be one of the biggest running events in New York City and one of the largest running events nationwide. An epic tour of Brooklyn, the race also strives to serve and support the residents and communities that make up the borough. This exciting new partnership is an important step in achieving that mission.

ABOUT NYCRUNS

In 2022, NYCRUNS will produce approximately two dozen running events for as many as 100,000 athletes. These events include our flagship Brooklyn Marathon & Half Marathon, the Newport-Liberty Half Marathon – one of the largest half marathons in New Jersey, and the storied Empire State Building Run-Up. NYCRUNS races are accurately measured, electronically timed, and produced by a highly trained team of event and medical professionals. Our post-race festivals feature fresh New York bagels (with a shmear, of course – this is New York), fresh fruit, and a vibrant atmosphere led by a great DJ.

Our goal is to give athletes the chance to win their race by providing them with the best possible experience from the time they register until the moment they see their finish line photos. In doing so, we want to be a relentlessly positive part of our customer’s lives; a meaningful partner to local businesses, local causes, and local runners; and a great employer to our diverse team of employees. NYCRUNS was built with these values in mind, and they guide us moving forward. We can’t wait to see you Win YOUR Race!

ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global designer and developer of athletic and lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories with the mission to be the best sports brand in the world. As an innovation and design leader, adidas engineers the best in high-performance products to make athletes better, faster, and stronger and creates a range of classic and fresh lifestyle and high-fashion lines.