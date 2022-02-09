Tennant, Welling, ‘Clerks’ Reunion Headline Early FAN EXPO Philadelphia Lineup, April 8-10

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — The first FAN EXPO Philadelphia gets off to a “Super” start as Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum of “Smallville,” David Tennant of “Doctor Who” and a cast reunion of the Clerks franchise, including writer/director Kevin Smith are the early celebrity lineup entries for the pop culture celebration set for April 8-10 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia. Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, the show will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for the first FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/buy-tickets/.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia, which was produced as Wizard World Philadelphia from 2001-2019, brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO Philadelphia will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World Philadelphia with even more all weekend.

In addition to the “Smallville” cast, Welling, and the Clerks guests who include Smith, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman and Jeff Anderson, the event will feature Ming-Na Wen from the new Disney+ hit “Book of Boba Fett” as well as the “Sons of Anarchy” trio of Theo Rossi, Ryan Hurst and Ron Perlman. A wide variety of other celebrities, creators, cosplayers, exhibitors and more will be announced soon.

FAN EXPO HQ’s priority is the health and safety of its guests. As part of the world’s largest event organizer, FAN EXPO has drawn on its global expertise and developed a detailed set of measures to deliver the highest levels of hygiene and safety. This means exhibitors, guests, sponsors and fans can safely enjoy the full FAN EXPO experience with confidence.

FAN EXPO Philadelphia will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpophiladelphia.com.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. In 2022, FAN EXPO HQ will present six new shows previously organized by Wizard World: FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO St. Louis, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, and FAN EXPO Cleveland. The latest schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.