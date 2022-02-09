Sports Footwear Market Growth To Register Steller Growth Owing To Increasing Adoption By End-Use Applications

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Sports Footwear market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Sports Footwear

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Sports Footwear. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Sports Footwear Market across various industries and regions.

According to a recently compiled report, the global sports footwear market is expected to represent a value of over US$ 115,000 Mn by the end of 2022. This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Sports Footwear, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Sports Footwear Market.

Evolution of athletic shoes technology has led to a significant transformation in the design, and functions of the sports footwear. Besides providing protection to the users during the athletic, fitness and sports activities, the sports footwear is equipped with enhanced technological features that boost the performance of the end users.

As demand for smart sports shoes continue to increase among the athletes, fitness professionals, and sportsmen, manufacturers in the sports industry are mainly focusing on integrating enhanced technology into sports footwear for boosting performance.

Running, basketball, gym, soccer, golf, and ice-hockey are a few sports, and fitness activities continue to inspire the youth population for participating in the sports and fitness activities, thereby driving sports footwear sales. Bound to these factors, the future growth of the sports footwear market is expected will be significant.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Running

Training & Gym

Basketball

Football

Soccer

Baseball

Golf

Tennis

Cricket

Other Shoe Types End Use Men

Women

Children

Unisex Sales Channel Independent Sports Outlet

Franchised Sports Outlet

Modern Trade Channels

Direct to Customer Brand Outlet

Direct to Customer Online Channel

Direct to Customer Institutional Channel

Third Party Online Channel

Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report).

Tracking & Gym to Represent a Dominant Segment

As people are becoming more conscious about their fitness, demand for the sport footwear is likely to increase in the fitness industry. Tracking & gym sport footwear products are likely to sell more than the other sport footwear globally. Currently, the tracking & gym product type segment is projected to represent more than US$ 6,000 Mn by 2022-end.

By end users, the men segment is projected to represent relatively high growth in terms of revenue, recording more than US$ 9,000 Mn by 2017-end. Sales of the sports footwear products will continue to witness significant growth through the modern trade channel. The modern trade sales channel segment is projected to account for more than US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022-end.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of sports footwear are Adidas AG, Nike, Inc, Puma SE, Under Armour, New Balance, Skechers USA, Brooks, Asics, Fila Korea, and Yonex.

