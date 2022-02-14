Centurion University – Top Computer Science and Engineering college in Bhubaneswar and Vizianagaram

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — This University is famous in Odisha for being one of the leading engineering colleges in India. This is the private engineering college that has the best infrastructure, strong faculty members, and quality technical education. It is the platform where teaching takes place in parallel to the real world. Therefore, students are well-groomed and equipped with all kinds of knowledge to become a part of the global workforce.

Industry experts and qualified faculty groom a student professionally to ensure that they do not face much difficulty while facing the real world. Theseindustryprofessionalshave experience of handling pressing problems of engineering. The curriculum is designed to impart technical know-how, computer education and through their social and technical competency. Centurion University makes students competent of solving global problems in the engineering world.

Facilities to Enjoy in Centurion University

The University, besides quality education, offers an environment-friendly campus with all kinds of sports facilities and modern amenities. The campus also has a marketplace, multiple shops, mess, and hostel facilities. The campus is like a “home away from home”.

The institute has a treasure house knowledge – its library with a wide collection of books on different disciplines. The library contains learning materials in all forms –visual, audio, and printed format.

Asides from its residential program, this business school encourages faculty and students to stay on campus. There are several hostels all over the campus that ensures safe and comfortable accommodation where everyone can relax, study and interact with each other.

Centurion University also offers facilities for extracurricular activities and multiple clubs. Students with an interest can find a place of entertainment in the institute.

Visit https://cutm.ac.in/bhubaneswar/school-of-engineering-and-technology-bbsr/ for more details.

About the University

Centurion University redefines its learning platform their skill integrated learning process. The institute adopts an eco-system approach that includes educational institutes, industries, enterprises, and communities. The University has been set up with the aim of “shaping lives and empowering communities”. It provides practice-oriented, experience-based, and first-hand learning experiences in its five campuses.

