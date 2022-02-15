Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020–2028

Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market Outlook

Food grade ceramic coatings is the ceramic-like nature resins used in cookware. The food grade ceramic coatings are characterized by higher durability, scratch resistance, and easy clean, non-sticky properties. Additionally, the primary distinguishing feature of food grade ceramic coatings would be the varying levels of temperature resistance. Food grade ceramic coatings are referred to as the materials which are applied to the substrate of components and mechanical parts of various cooking appliances to enhance the wear and restore the worn parts. Addition of food grade ceramic coatings is known to render a lot of benefits to the consumers as the coatings are known to augment the functional properties of the components and mechanical parts to which the coatings are added.

Higher efficiency, multi-functional properties and cost savings benefits to drive higher demand for food grade ceramic coatings globally.

Food grade ceramic coatings have become popular in the food processing industry due to its unique properties. Among its various end-uses, the baking industry remains the major user of food grade ceramic coatings as the coatings operate under higher temperatures along with more significant cost savings. Increase in the number of foodservice outlets at organized and unorganized levels has resulted in a higher demand for ceramic cookware which can be washed using a dishwasher which saves time, labor and costs. Most of the traditional coatings used in cookware are not dishwasher friendly. There has been higher availability of various bright colored food grade ceramic coatings for cookware than compared to the PTFE coatings. This factor will drive the higher growth of food grade ceramic coatings over the forecast period. Most of the organized food processing companies and major foodservice outlets are concentrated in the west including North America and Europe. With Europe having a major share in the baking industry is likely to be a major center for food grade ceramic coatings consumption over the forecast period.

Global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Materials, the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market has been segmented as–

Oxides

Chrome oxide

Aluminum oxide

Zirconium oxide

Non-oxides

Others

On the basis of End-Use, the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market has been segmented as–

Household Purpose

Bakeware

Knives and blades

Domestic cookware

Dough hoppers and mixing bowls

Others

Industrial Purpose

Global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Food Grade Ceramic Coatings market are GMM, Endura Coatings, Surface Technology, Chemours, Asbindustries and others.

Innovations in Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market: Manufacturers of food grade ceramic coatings have been focusing on adopting innovative materials and introduce production methods to launch high-efficiency food grade ceramic coatings which have more extensive applications and comply with food safety regulations. The innovations in production methods of includes aspects like offering stick resistance cook surface, abrasive resistance, thermal resistance, and others. This is carried by various processes like offering a metal composite layers or other material layers.

Case Study 1: GMM introduced a ceramic coating under the brand DURACERAM with cutting edge double coat coating PTFE free, with higher durability and abrasion resistance. DURACERAM is known to offer higher advantages as compared to other ceramic coatings in terms of easy cleaning and offers high-temperature resistance suitable for applications in griddles, iron sole plates, woks, curling irons, and cookware.

Case Study 2: According to Espacenet, Zhuhai Xuguang New Mat Co Ltd filed a patent for ceramic coating published in the year 2017. The invention relates to ceramic coating capable of allowing the surface of a coating layer to be uniformly heated and a preparation method thereof. The ceramic coating comprises primer and finishing coating.

Opportunities for Food Grade Ceramic Coatings Market Participants

Increase in demand for vibrant colored, multifunctional properties, the cost-effectiveness of ceramic materials over traditionally used coatings has boosted sales of food grade ceramic coatings in the recent years. Manufacturers are offering food grade ceramic coatings with unique features to gain consumers attention with labeling like Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) free, dishwasher-safe, non-stick, corrosion resistant, induction capable and operates under high temperatures, electrical resistivity and useful for various household cookware and industrial food processing applications. The factors while selecting food grade ceramic coatings will vary depending on the application as there will be different food grade ceramic coatings for bakeware and different for cutting applications.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

