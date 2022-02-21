COMCO WELLNESS LAUNCHES RETAIL & LIFESTYLE BRAND, RAISE™ CANNABIS

Concord, Michigan, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — COMCO Wellness is excited to announce the launch of its flagship brand, RAISE. Designed to create an elevated experience for both new and seasoned smokers, the brand spans cannabis, packages, and merchandise. With a mission to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, this announcement is the first of a series of signature cannabis brands in the COMCO Wellness portfolio to launch this year.

RAISE debuts in Michigan with a collection of handcrafted one-gram pre-rolls and pre-packaged flower focused on raising the occasion with mood-enhancing strains. The line delivers a high-quality and consistent cannabis experience with THC levels stretching 22-30%. RAISE is available at over 45 dispensaries across Michigan as well as at COMCO Wellness’ provisioning center located in Hanover.

“The heart and soul of why we designed RAISE is to inform, inspire, and support a community centered around a brilliant line of products,” said COMCO Wellness President Eric Franco. “RAISE is our premium brand crafted to marry high-quality cannabis with destigmatizing education in a beautiful package.”

COMCO Wellness is the fully-integrated parent company of RAISE that proudly boasts an extensive facility with over 100 acres of licensed grow canopy. The vertically integrated company owns the entire cannabis cultivation process through growth, production, packaging, and cannabis fulfillment across the state. The company also owns and operates a state-of the-art extraction facility onsite as well as provides white-labeling services in all facets of the category.

“We are a people-first wellness company that provides consumers with high-grade cannabis and CBD products to enjoy as part of their lifestyle, on any occasion, and with anyone,” Franco said. “We are proud to grow and cultivate high-quality outdoor, indoor, and greenhouse strains in Michigan. Through the RAISE brand, we aim to be the new face of wellness, inclusivity, and an elevated lifestyle experience across the state and beyond.”

About RAISE

RAISE is a premium cannabis retail and lifestyle brand based in Concord, Michigan. The lifestyle cannabis brand is the flagship brand under the COMCO Wellness portfolio that aims to promote inclusivity and wellness through an elevated experience. The brand releases new strains and products monthly. For more information, visit RAISETheOccasion.com.