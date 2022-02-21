Maximilian’s Fur Coat Selection Rounded out by Customer Service

Totowa, NJ, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Veteran shoppers of Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s may remember their premium fur garments, branded as The Fur Vault and Maximilian Furs, respectively. For years, Maximilian has provided discerning customers with full fur coats, jackets, scarves, hats, and other accessories, available in mink, fox, rabbit, chinchilla, and others.

Maximilian has recently shifted the focus of their operations online, where they can better serve their customers across the country consistently. At Maximilian.com, customers can shop through exclusively curated catalogs of premium fur garments and accessories in unique styles.

What current customers know well and former customers will recall with clarity is that Maximilian consistently offers and has always offered a high level of customer service. From assisting their clients with basic questions about their products to offering in-depth recommendations and suggestions, Maximilian’s team is and always has been an exemplary beacon of customer service.

Although they’ve shifted the focus of their operations to online sales, they’ve maintained a higher than ever commitment to excellent customer service. Part of providing a high level of service to customers that own and wear genuine furs is providing services for fur care, conditioning, and storage.

Maximilian serves its customers’ needs at the point of sale and long afterward. Genuine furs have stringent requirements for care, maintenance, conditioning, and storage, and when properly cared for, they will last for many years. It’s simply imperative to provide that high level of care from the start.

Some general aspects of caring for a full fur coat can be practiced at home and in the course of daily use. Maximilian makes much of this information readily available and accessible to its customers. You can find it right on their website on their page regarding general guidelines for fur care and storage.

However, Maximilian has also committed itself to cultivate the best customer experience possible. While the experience may begin with the purchase of a new mink coat or a rabbit coat with a fox trim hood, it will continue as the customer learns more about proper practices for cleaning, care, and conditioning.

Customers who are interested in learning more about preserving the natural luster and unapproachable character of their genuine fur coats are encouraged to visit Maximilian.com. Their website has resources whereby interested customers can gather more information about fur care and best practices.

Genuine fur care begins with the purchase of a fur garment and continues with periodic, routine conditioning and cleaning, as well as ensuring that any other unique needs of the natural garment have been met.

Maximilian’s team also encourages customers to reach out to them directly by phone or email. Customers can reach them at 1-800-TLC-FURS or by email at info@maximilian.com, to learn more about recommended and available fur coat cold storage, conditioning, cleaning, and other services.