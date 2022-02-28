Encino Hospital Medical Center is a Healthgrades Five-Star Recipient

Encino, CA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Encino Hospital Medical Center, a member of Prime Healthcare Foundation, is 5-star rated for Treatment of Heart Failure outcomes according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.*

Healthgrades analysis shows that patients treated at hospitals receiving a 5-star rating have a lower risk of mortality and a lower risk of experiencing one or more complications during a hospital stay than if they were treated at hospitals receiving a 1-star rating in that procedure or condition. From 2018 through 2020, if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to hospitals receiving 5-stars as a group, on average, 218,141 lives could potentially have been saved, and complications in 156,050 patients could potentially have been avoided.*

“Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the differences of care provided by different hospitals. Consumers can feel confident that hospitals receiving a Healthgrades 5-star rating have demonstrated exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.

For the 2022 Report to the Nation, Healthgrades compared hospitals with statistically better than expected performance (5-stars), as a group, to those with statistically worse than expected performance (1-star), as a group, and found, from 2018-2020, patients treated for Heart Failure in hospitals with 5-stars for in-hospital mortality have, on average, 61.6% lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals with 1-star for in-house mortality.* Additionally, from 2018-2020, patients treated for Heart Failure in hospitals with 1-star for in-hospital mortality are, on average, 2.6 times more likely to die than if they were treated in hospitals with 5-stars for in-hospital mortality.*

“We are very pleased that our commitment to quality and safety to Cardiac Care is once again recognized by Healthgrades. This demonstrates our dedication to our patients and community in delivering excellent clinical care in our cardiac services,” said EM V. Garcia, Administrator and Chief Nursing Officer of Encino Hospital Medical Center. “This recognition, along with the two Five-Star Distinctions presented to us for outstanding clinical achievements, is a testament to Encino Hospital Medical Center’s commitment to our patients, the exceptional contributions and dedication of our staff and physicians, and the ability to identify and meet the specific needs of our diverse community through our specialty services and programs.”

Encino Hospital Medical Center was also recognized for the following clinical achievements:

Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment for 7 Years in a Row (2016-2022)

Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for 9 Years in a Row (2014-2022)

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital’s quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

About Encino Hospital Medical Center

Not-for-Profit Encino Hospital Medical Center, part of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, is a 150-bed state-of-the-art hospital located in Encino, California. Its multi-disciplinary staff consists of 330 physicians and 520 professional support staff. Encino Hospital Medical Center serves a diverse population and incorporates elements of urban and suburban medicine in a caring environment. It offers a wide array of inpatient and outpatient services. The hospital is consistently at the forefront in providing innovative and integrated healthcare. For more information, visit: www.encinomed.org

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019. Due to the highly variable impact of the pandemic on hospital outcomes, Healthgrades made the decision to exclude cases with a COVID-19 diagnosis from the 2020 data in order to preserve the statistical integrity of our models and fairly evaluate clinical outcomes at all hospitals. To view the complete methodology, please visit: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology

About Prime Healthcare

Founded in 2001, Prime Healthcare has emerged as one of the nation’s leading hospital systems. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients.

Our philosophy is that all healthcare is local. Each of our hospitals serves the unique needs of their communities while providing exceptional care with the strength and support of Prime Healthcare. Through a physician-directed and patient-centered model, passionate dedication to quality, evidence-based best practices, operational efficiency, technology, and capital investment, our hospitals are recognized among the best in the nation. Prime Healthcare was recognized by Truven Health Analytics as a Top 10 and 15 Health System in the nation three times.