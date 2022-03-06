The Sand Man is Returning, In New G.W. Mullins Fantasy YA Novel “Wide Awake In Dream Land”

New York, NY, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Light Of The Moon Publishing announces a new Young Adult Novel release from G.W. Mullins “Dream Walker Book Two – Wide Awake In Dream Land.”

G.W. Mullins returns to his best-selling novel series with a new book continuing the Sand Man universe. Following up on the success of “Enter The Sand Man,” Mullins expands his ongoing storyline with plot twists and the many unexpected events along the way. His first book in the series was a roller-coaster ride through a dream land of nightmares and a battle to escape an ever-changing dark world. His new release does not fail to continue this great story. “Dream Walker Book Two – Wide Awake In Dream Land,” is available from retailers worldwide in eBook, Hardback (ISBN 978-1-7377100-5-9) and Paperback (978-1-7377100-4-2).

They say a dream is a wish, but what they forgot to mention, nightmares are dreams too. After narrowly escaping from the Sand Man; Daniel, Jen and Zach find themselves stranded in a pocket universe, where missing objects and people from all times are collected. It is there, that Daniel and Zach discover during their orb to escape, a dark entity joined them and inhabited Jen’s body. As the entity begins to grow out of control, they must search for a way to free Jen.

A race is underway to find a way to escape the Land of Lost Things, and free Jen, before the Sand Man locates them. Struggling to regain her life, Jen begins to transform into one of the most infamous and powerful creatures in the universe, a Phoenix. Will she be able to control this new power or will she destroy everything she knows and loves?

​For further information, on the writing visit G.W. Mullins’ web site at http://gwmullins.wixsite.com/books. Books from G.W. Mullins are available from retailers worldwide such as Amazon.com, Kindle, iBooks, Kobo, Indiebound, Google Play Book Store, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, Nook, Powell’s City Of Books and many others.

G.W. Mullins is a Native American of Cherokee decent. He has been a published author for over ten years. His work has been focused mainly on Native American Folklore and paranormal fiction stories. His latest works, include “Rise Of The Now Queen Book Two The War Of The Witches”, “Nick Grainger The Curse Of Cleopatra”, and “Dream Walker Book One Enter The Sand Man.”