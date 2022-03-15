EnSuite-Cloud ReVue Releases SmartPicking Tools for CAD Assemblies

Smart navigation tools to work seamlessly at the sub-assembly level.

Farmington Hills, MI, USA, 2022-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability solutions, announced its recent release of EnSuite-Cloud ReVue that introduced several updates to allow users to collaborate more efficiently with CAD assemblies.

Among the most notable enhancements of this release, is the introduction of “SmartPicking” tools that give users the ability to toggle between multiple sub-assemblies when they pick a specific tool and see the results of the operation in real time on the viewer screen. This makes the collaboration session significantly more efficient since users no longer have to exit each tool selection and navigate individually to sub-assemblies of interest from the assembly navigator.

“We are quite excited about this recent update. Coming close on the heels of last month’s update where we introduced SmartMeasure tools, this update introduces additional smart tools that focus on making users more efficient during a collaboration session. Engineering collaboration is not easy. So, it is imperative that we provide tools, like SmartPicking, to make it easy for people to work with and navigate through complex data, especially CAD assemblies, and discuss design changes. A lot of our updates this year will be focused on user efficiency and towards that end, we’ve had two very successful releases so far,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. Sales and Marketing.

Besides the SmartPicking tools, users can now schedule a collaboration session for a later date and time. This gives participants greater flexibility to participate in the meeting based on their availability, which is especially important as companies increasingly work with a global workforce and supplier base dispersed across different time zones.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is a revolutionary web-based real-time collaboration software that allows users to take local control of the CAD model without disrupting the meeting for all participants or compromising intellectual property. It supports latest versions all the major CAD formats, including CATIA V5, CATIA V6 (3DXML), NX, SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Creo, Solid Edge among others.

Besides allowing users to collaborate using 2D and 3D CAD data, users can also share engineering documentation via screen-share thanks to its multi-document support in the same collaboration session. EnSuite-Cloud ReVue uses secure peer-to-peer technology for collaboration. Some of the key features that ensures total security of intellectual property include:

* Uses browser exclusively – No software installation or browser extensions required

* Data never leaves the user – No storing of proprietary design data on any server

* User is in control – Well-defined roles & privileges for participants for data protection

* User’s data is never out of sight – No data footprint left after collaboration

Since its general availability earlier this year, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has received rave reviews from leading industry analysts in publications like Lifecycle Insights, Engineering.com, MCADCafe, Digital Engineering among others.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue can be used for conducting engineering design reviews directly in the browser or access it from an active CAD session using ReVue LiveLink. ReVue LiveLink is available for major formats like SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, SketchUp, 3D Max, Revit among others and is particularly useful for design reviews (conceptual design or engineering changes) where the CAD model needs to be edited and the results updated in real-time with participants in the collaboration session.

Key benefits of using EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for secure online meetings for engineering collaboration over typical screen-sharing apps like Zoom, Teams and Webex include:

* Independent Local control of collaboration session without compromising intellectual property

* High-quality 3D rendering with zero loss of fidelity of viewable data

* Natural collaboration experience without any overhead for data or session preparation

* Ultra-low latency allowing for excellent response/refresh rates

* Low bandwidth usage allowing for easy sharing of large CAD models

* Screen-sharing option for non-CAD documents for richer collaboration

All new users can Test Drive ReVue to evaluate the product using just their Google or Microsoft emails. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey.

For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit www.cadcam-e.com.

Connect with CCE on:

* Twitter – https://twitter.com/cadcame

* Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/cadcame

Press & Media Contact:

Debankan Chattopadhyay

CCE

31700 W. Thirteen Mile Road, Suite 115,

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

United States

+1 (248) 932-5295

https://www.cadcam-e.com