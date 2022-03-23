TravelHost launches publication for Brazilian travelers

ORLANDO, Fla, 2022-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — TravelHost, one of Central Florida’s most popular travel publications, will be branching out to Brazil later this spring.

Starting in May, TravelHost will have a new publication printed in Portuguese and aimed directly at the Brazilian market. The new edition is a major expansion for the TravelHost publishing company including a digital edition, alliances with tour operators, and advertising support from businesses that have historically catered directly to the South American market.

President and CEO, William Schroeder said that while others are shying away from investing in travel publications, he sees a long-term opportunity to serve the market.

“Brazilians are the largest market of international travelers who visit Orlando each year. They have been very loyal to the Central Florida market and enjoy coming to Orlando year after year. The pandemic changed the dynamic, but this marketplace will be back, and we are ready to serve them right now,” said Schroeder.

TravelHost has been a go-to guide for travel information for millions of Central Florida visitors for the past 30 years. The new Brazilian publication will be designed to reach travelers in their home country and language before they even arrive.

William Schroeder explains, we will have distribution in Orlando but the key to their strategy is working with the tour operators and getting in people’s hands either in the print edition or digital when in Brazil planning their trip, this makes it extremely valuable to advertisers. Schroeder has also been seeking advice from some of the leading Brazilian businesses on how to structure the magazine to best reach the marketplace.

For more information about the publication, go to TravelHost.com.

For an opportunity to advertise, contact William Schroeder at wschroeder@travelhost.com.

About TravelHost

TravelHost is the “Premier Destination Resource” for anyone looking to make the most out of their travel adventures. Found nationally in hotel rooms, online and through a variety of social channels, TravelHost serves more than 100 million travelers per year. TravelHost is the traveler’s trusted guide to unique business establishments offering dining, shopping, entertainment and accommodations in over 175 cities throughout the U.S. Visit www.travelhost.com to book your next trip and discover those businesses specifically “serving travelers,” along with exploring extraordinary events and travel offerings.