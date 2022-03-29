Cisdem Video Converter 7.2.0 Optimizes Conversion Performance in All Aspects

Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-29 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Video Converter has updated to the newest version 7.2.0, which thoroughly improved the performance in converting such as expanding its supporting formats, downsizing the converted files, making it converting files and ripping DVDs more smoothly and improves the video and audio performance after converting, and more improvements.

“Cisdem Video Converter 7.2.0 is a significant improvement of this product during these time, in order to provide a better experience for our users, we make a comprehensive upgrade in conversion function from conversion speed, conversion size, conversion formats and the playback”, said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem.

“This update also adjusts the main interface to provide a more simple surface. Welcome our users to free update to Cisdem Video Converter 7.2.0 version for a better experience.” He added.

What’s New in Version 7.2.0?

Downsize the converted file to free up users’ space

Improve conversion process supporting to remove file conversion stuck in 99%

Fix the issue that cannot convert FLAC files

Make MPG videos convert normally

Solve the crashing or other abnormal issues of ripping DVDs

Make the users with MacOS 12.3 can download videos

Make some merged videos play normally

Enhance the cropping feature to solve the problem that some videos cannot be cropped

Make the cropped MPEG files have sound

Main Benefits

Multipurpose video transcoder

Cisdem Video Converter is a professional 3-in-1 software that can make conversion between digital audio and video formats, download online videos and music, and rip DVDs.

Convert various digital video and audio formats and all kinds of DVD

A professional converter can not only supports to convert various file formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, MKV, etc., but also can convert DVD folder and DVD disc to other formats.

Provide miscellaneous customization features

Allowing to edit videos before converting such as trimming, cropping, rotating, adding watermarks/subtitles, etc.

Powerful downloading function

Fast download various formats of videos and music from 1000+ websites with preserving original quality.

Straightforward interface and Easy to use

Easily find 3 sections for different features in the interface, which respectively are converting, ripping and downloading. It is good for improving users’ experience and saving time. In addition, no matter which function you choose, each of them only can be finished the work with only 3 simple steps.

Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 7.2.0 is available for free trial. Users can get the free version from: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg and purchased it from: https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac/buy.html. Users can buy a lifetime license at $49.99 and enjoy lifetime upgrades.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing PDF tools, utility tools, multimedia tools, etc. For Mac. In order to provide software that is more easier to use and work more efficiently, Cisdem team keeps working hard to update and enhance its programs to payback it users. To know more details about Cisdem, please view https://www.cisdem.com/.