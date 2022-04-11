Lucintel Forecasts Release Liner Market to Reach $20.9 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the Release liner market is projected to reach an estimated $20.9 billion by 2025 from $16.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for release liners from graphic arts, medical, and packaging industries.

Browse 185 figures / charts and 175 tables in this 285 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in release liner market by application ( pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial, hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging, and others), substrate (art paper, film, glassine, polyolefin paper, and other substrates), label format (adhesive applied, in-mold, pressure sensitive labelling, sleeving, and others), material type (silicone and non-silicone) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on application, the release liner market is segmented into pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial, hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the pressure sensitive label stock market is expected to remain the largest segment supported by growth in demand for food and cosmetics industries, business system labels, functional/security labels, and packaging industry and hygiene application is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for baby diapers, feminine and adult care products from developing regions.

Based on substrates, the glassine segment is expected to witness the largest substrate type, and it is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by its enhanced application properties such as die-cutting, stripping, and more comprehensive range of performance characteristics for high-speed label conversion and application.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period supported by the growth in pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial, hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging applications.

Major players of release liner market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Loparex, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Mondi, UPM Raflatac Company, Avery Dennsion, Eastman, Felix Schoeller, International Paper, 3M, Sappi and others are among the major release liner providers.

