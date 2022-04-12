New Book by Maria D. Holderman: Children of the Decree

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — A Journalist’s Battle to Save Romanian Orphans and Herself.

The author is a member of a generation of heartfelt and passionate journalists who worked tirelessly in the press. Just liberated from a totalitarian and oppressed regime during the ‘90s, Romania was walking the very steps toward democracy. Many of us just started to learn the rules of a free world. True to justice and with an incorruptible mind, Dana Achim—her name during that time—worked fearlessly in seeking the truth, especially for human rights. She fought to reveal the corruption, injustice, and mistakes of a vulnerable justice system in its infancy. I wish her good luck in her career and hope she keeps her heartfelt passion promoting democratic values.” —Emil Constantinescu, Former Romanian President, 1996-2000

“How can we change the world to make it better? The author of this book has a simple answer: Don’t be indifferent to injustice. She followed her wisdom not only through words but with actions, and not only in Romania but in the United States as well.” —Valeriu Stoica, Former Minister of Justice, Romania, 1996-2000

From 1997 to 2001, Maria Holderman was the “Diane Sawyer of Romania” (pen name Dana Achim.) Before leaving her native country for the United States on a one-way ticket, she was a bestselling author and an investigative reporter for the National Daily in Bucharest.

Title: Children of the Decree

Author: Maria D. Holderman

Publisher: Adelaide Books

Publisher Website: https://adelaidebooks.org/

Publisher Email: info@adelaidebooks.org

ISBN: 978-1956635805

Price: $22.30

Page Count: 322 pages

Format: Paperback

