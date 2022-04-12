Sound Optimizer for Ford Transit: EMPHASER EM-FDF1 Speaker

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — For those wanting to upgrade the sound in their Ford Transit, Transit Custom or Tourneo, there is now the speaker set EM-FDF1 from car audio specialist EMPHASER (http://www.emphaser.com/). The high quality plug and play 16.5 cm component system is acoustically optimized to the vehicles and replaces the original factory system. All components fit perfectly in the speaker mounts and are easily connected to the original connectors.

The core element of the 2-way sound system is the woofer with Cambridge surround and a cone of aluminum. The high sound conductivity and stability of this material form the basis for precise music reproduction and excellent dynamics. The strength of the cone material has been chosen so as to provide stability for impressive bass attacks, but also the lightness necessary for a precise mid range.

Thanks to the large magnet with Faraday copper cap and the low overall weight of the moving assembly the EMPHASER speaker achieves a high efficiency, and hence a convincing performance – even when the EM-FDF1 is operated with just a “normal” OEM radio.

The tweeters have a 25 mm woven fabric dome as well as a non-reflective rear cavity, for a lower resonance frequency, which extends the reproduction range. Their brilliance and spatial reproduction are convincing, and they are easily clipped into the original mounts.

The 12 dB/12 dB/oct. crossover with LCR circuit for the woofer ensures a really seamless frequency response down into the bass region; a separate subwoofer for audiophile quality hi-fi music enjoyment is therefore no longer necessary. The crossovers are located directly at the woofer and as a cable crossover at the tweeter respectively so as to allow simple installation.

