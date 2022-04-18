The Automotive Wrap Films Market to be besotted by innovation between 2017 and 2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Wrap Films Market: Introduction

An automotive wrap film is a vinyl graphic applied directly over the original paint of the vehicle. These films are primarily used for two purposes – first being to change or enhance the appearance of a vehicle and the second being to safeguard the original paint from dust and corrosion. One single wrap on a vehicle can last up to five years – making it a relatively affordable option. Furthermore, automotive films wraps are also commonly used for advertising purpose as they are relatively cheaper than other forms of advertisements.

Automotive Wrap Films Market: Dynamics

Modernization of consumer lifestyle and the rising demand for personalized cars are expected to have a substantial impact on the automotive wrap films market. Increasing demand for wrap advertising, due to its simplicity and cost effectiveness also accounts for rapid market growth.

Heavy vehicles such as buses and large vans, used for tourism also uses wrap films for promotions. The need to protect the vehicle’s original paint for an extended time period is further spurring demand for these films.

The usage of automotive wrap films in advertisements is an ongoing trend. The option of alternating the original color of the vehicle with different colored wraps as per consumer choice is another factor resulting in the fueling of demand for the automotive wrap film market. Increasing competition in the automotive sector has created various challenges, such as cost, quality and appearances for wrap film manufacturers.

Automotive Wrap Films Market: Segmentation

By film type Windows films

Wrap films

Paint protection films By vehicle type Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles By application type Advertisement purpose

Safety purpose

Automotive Wrap Films Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing demand for colour wraps, including matte black and matte orange in North America is expected to drive demand for the automotive films market over the forecast period. In European countries, popularity of textured finish in wrap films is growing significantly, which in turns is contributing to market growth of automotive wrap films.

Growing economic development in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in the automotive sector has led to growth in the demand for wrap films. Further, promotion of green life and tourism by governments results in an increase in the usage of wrap films in heavy duty vehicles, such as buses and trucks. Wrap advertisements are gaining popularity at a good pace in this region, which acts as another factor spurring market growth.

Rapidly growing automotive sales in the Middle East and Africa region along with the high adoption rate of automotive wrap films in this region are pegged to garner significant demand over the forecast period. Japan, with its upcoming technologies and innovations, has also emerged as a noteworthy region in the automotive wrap films market.

Automotive Wrap Films Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive wrap films market identified across the value chain include:

3M Company

Ads Window Films Limited

Arlon Graphics LLC

Avery Dennison Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Foliatec Bohm Gmbh & Co. Vertriebs Kg

Garware Polyester Limited

Hexis S.A.

Kay Premium Marking Films Ltd

Madico, Inc.

Nexfil Co, Ltd.

Prestige Film Technologies

