Inclinations Towards Technological Advancements To Drive The Occupational Medicine Market

The Occupational Medicine Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.

Occupational Medicine is a concept of providing medical assistance and other healthcare services to the workers or employees focused on prevention, assessment, treatment and resolution of health conditions caused by the workplace environment. Occupational medicine protects workers from diseases and injuries as the employers regularly provide services such as health check-up, diagnosis and monitoring etc. as per the regulatory policies.

It reduces the burden of healthcare expenditure and increase productivity as the workers are provided proper training and assistance for both prevention and treatment of any disease or injury. The occupational medicine specialists are trained to evaluate the origin of injury and illness so that treatment could be earlier and better. These specialists also provide training and assistance through education programmes on workplace hazards and confirming workplace compliance with regulatory rules and safety norms.

The key factor driving the growth of the global Occupational Medicine market is the rising awareness of working people about the impact of working environment and the disease and disorders associated with it along with mass awareness programs organized by either government or NGOs.

Across the world, the governments are paying a significant attention towards the occupational health and have framed new policies or renewed the existing policies to raise the health level of all workers.

However, instead of rising number employers providing these services, health insurance providers and expanded coverage of health services in the past decade the adoption rate is still sub-optimal for a number of different reasons, which is impeding the market growth. Some of employers do not follow the regulatory norms strictly and hence, they do not provide quality occupational medicine services to their employees, which impacts the market growth negatively.

Global Occupational Medicine market has been segmented on the basis of interventions, specialities, end user and region.

Based on interventions, the global Occupational Medicine market is segmented into:

Work Induced Stress

Asbestosis

Hearing loss due to noise

Work-related backache

Disorders caused due to chemicals and vibrations

Based on the specialities, the Occupational Medicine market is segmented into:

Aviation medicine

Disability evaluation medicine

Occupational dermatology

Radiation

Respiratory

Sports medicine

Travel medicine

Based on the end user, Occupational Medicine market is segmented into the following:

Employers

Professionals

Global Occupational Medicine market is highly fragmented due to presence of numerous players. The overall market is expected to grow in the future as governments have been focusing on reforming healthcare services. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 100 million workers are deceased and 200,000 die annually in accidents while on work and 68-157 million new cases of occupational disease are ascribed to hazardous exposures or workloads. Occupational injuries and diseases can worse affect developing countries having 70% of the working population of the globe.

Geographically, Occupational Medicine market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Developed countries such as North America and European countries have a well-established occupational medicine market due to the awareness of people.

Rules and regulations in the developed regions imparting significant importance to the health of working population also promote the growth of the market. The market in Asian countries will witness rapid growth as the governments are paying attention to it and are focused on reforming overall healthcare services. African countries are lagging behind owing to poor healthcare infrastructure but it is expected to improve as the region is getting funding from all over the world for betterment of healthcare.

The key players in the global Occupational Medicine market include Occucare International, C-HCA, Inc, Concentra Operating Corporation, Proactive Occupational Medicine Inc., Workwell Occupational Medicine, Healthcare Success, LLC. Holzer Health System and U.S. HealthWorks Medical Group.

