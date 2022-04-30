Florida teachers receive free admission to Museum of Illusions Orlando

ORLANDO, FL, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Treat the educator in your life to a fun trip to Museum of Illusions Orlando this Teach Appreciation Week May 2 to 6.

With everything teachers do for our community, Museum of Illusions Orlando wants to celebrate teachers and give back with our Florida Teacher Complimentary Ticket Program, which is available to all active Florida teachers and professors. They can receive a complimentary ticket to the museum and 10 percent off in the gift shop.

The best part of this deal? It’s available 365 days a year. Teachers can enjoy free admission all year long because teachers deserve more than just one week of appreciation. Eligible teachers can register for their complimentary Florida Teacher Card for Museum of Illusions Orlando by visiting www.moiorlando.com/teachers. This deal allows teachers to receive up to four complimentary visits per year. The Florida Teacher Card can take up to 2-3 business days to process and tickets must be booked online only with their unique code.

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the expert in “edutainment,” where education and fun intersect. Its collection of optical illusions is based on math, science and psychology — making it the perfect place for teachers to explore on their own time or bring their class for a unique and interactive fieldtrip.

“Teachers are a vital part of the Central Florida community that Museum of Illusions Orlando calls home,” said Marc Gregory Tipton, sales and marketing manager. “We’re excited to be able to give back to them all year long and we hope to see teachers stunned by our illusions this Teacher Appreciation Week!”

Museum of Illusions Orlando isn’t your average museum. You won’t find “do not touch” signs, get shushed by curators or have to follow around tour guides – Instead, it encourages guests to get a hands-on experience and explore all the wonders of the mind throughout more than 50 engaging exhibits.

Guests can multiply themselves in the Infinity Room, become as big as a giant or small as an ant in the Ames Room, create colorful shadows in the Color Room, and turn upside down in the Reversed Room. Commemorate your trip with endless photo opportunities. Friends and family will be left scratching their heads as they view impossible pictures!

To learn more about Museum of Illusions Orlando or to book tickets, visit https://moiorlando.com.

About Museum of Illusions Orlando

Museum of Illusions Orlando is the first Florida outpost and 20th location for the rapidly-expanding Museum of Illusions brand that started in Zagreb, Croatia in 2015. The museum is owned and operated by Enthoosia Group, a Master Franchisor of the Museum of Illusions brand. Founded in 2018, Enthoosia holds the franchise rights for 20 countries, including the U.S.A. Advance reservations are required. For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit https://moiorlando.com/. To make group sales reservations, call 386-256-1001. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON Park™, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram. @museumofillusions.orlando/ #museumofillusionsorlando

About Enthoosia Group

Founded in 2018, The vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com.

