Ventilation Equipment Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Rapidly growing population, rising urbanization, increase in spending, and urge to invest in proper ventilation at homes, workplaces and manufacturing units are vital driving factors for the growth of the ventilation equipment market. The industrial manufacturing sector has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and this growth is estimated to persist over the coming years, subsequently ascending the demand for various equipment within the market. The global ventilation equipment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period of 2020-2030.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16330

Key Takeaways from Ventilation Equipment Market Study

Increasing demand for air handling units and rise in number of industrial applications of ventilation equipment across the world are major factors driving the demand in the ventilation equipment market.

Demographic shifts in the South Asia and Pacific region are estimated to create significant opportunities for infrastructure development and building construction. Such paradigm shifts are expected to leave a fundamental imprint on development in building construction, and are anticipated to positively impact the ventilation equipment market.

Sales of ventilation equipment are expected to surge in emerging economies such as China and India, where the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

The European Union has strict regulations surrounding the usage of ventilation equipment. Ecodesign requirements covering energy efficiency and product information apply to units sold in the EU for usage in residential and non-residential buildings. Ventilation equipment sold in North America has to adhere to strict regulations of OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

East Asia accounts for almost one-third of the global ventilation equipment market share. This can be attributed to growth in industrial manufacturing, and pharmaceutical and chemical production.

Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, etc. have become strategic locations for manufacturers owing to inexpensive labor, lower shipping costs, and established manufacturing infrastructure. Hence, the ventilation equipment market in South Asia & Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to supply chain disruptions, which adversely affected the progress of the ventilation equipment market. However, as a result of the virus spread, the importance of ventilation has never been so high, which will benefit market growth in the long term.

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/16330

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global ventilation equipment market is moderately fragmented at global and regional levels. Tier-1 manufacturers account for more than one-fourth share in the global market. Some leading players included in the report are Daikin Industries, Systemair AB, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., and Lennox International Inc., amongst many others. Manufacturers are determined to improve their market share in the ventilation equipment market by means of strategic expansion of production and distribution networks in emerging countries across the Asia Pacific and European regions.

Ventilation Equipment Market: Conclusion

Demand for ventilation equipment has grown over the years, owing to substantial growth in demand from industrial manufacturing, chemical industries, and pharmaceutical industries, besides others. The ventilation equipment market is occupied by a number of manufacturers. Regions such East Asia and Europe hold major shares in the global market. Also, cumulative demand from applications in automotive components is further anticipated to increase in the coming future, catalyzing the growth of the ventilation equipment market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16330

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com