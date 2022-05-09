The Automated Insulin Delivery Market To Witness An Effervescence Of Growth In The Next Decade

The Automated Insulin Delivery Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years. This is the era of “online visibility”. The key stakeholders in enterprises are into an exploration of new-fangled opportunities concerning digital media, as online competition is there to rule for the next few years. With end-users turning out to be netizens, search engine optimization is of paramount importance. This would be the net-oriented trend going forward.

The European market for veterinary home diagnostics is estimated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. This surge in growth is due to the growing expenditure on healthcare sectors, rapid increment in the patient’s number which are suffering from various type of diabetes and moreover the growing technological advancement to acquire results in a lesser period of time are the major factors which is attributing the automated insulin market growth in this region.

According to the South Asia Leading Multimedia News agency, in march 2021 Washington (U.S.), suggested that blood glucose outcome can be improved by making use of tubeless automated insulin delivery system.

Some of the key players operating in the Automated Insulin Delivery Market are,

  • Tandem/Dexcom Basal-IQ (US, Canada)
  • Wockhardt, Cambridge CamAPS FX (UK)
  • Insulet Corporation Ypsomed
  • DIY AID Systems
  • Insulet’s Omnipod Horizon AID system
  • DEKA Industries
  • Digital Medics
  • Abbott
  • Companion Medical
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • BD
  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
  • Diabetes Care
  • BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL INC
  • DreaMed Diabetes Ltd
  • WTWH Media LLC
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Novo Nordisk
  • Biocon
  • Animas LLC
  • Medtronic

Moreover, Insulet corporation, which is considered to be the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology along with its Omnipod brand of products announced accurate results from its latest technology of pivotal trail for the Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system in younger children.

Omnipod 5, is the worlds first tubeless and also wearable automated insulin delivery system that accepts insulin delivery which are dependent on glucose trends and levels along with time range and reduced HbA1c in younger children.

Key Segment

By Device Type

  • Reusable Insulin Pens
  • Disposable Insulin Pens

By Insulin Pumps

  • External/ Tethered Pumps
  • Implanted Insulin pump (IIP)
  • Patch Pumps
  • Closed loop insulin pump (artificial pancreas)

By Pen Needles

  • Standard Pen Needles
  • Safety Pen Needles

By Device Type

  • Software & Mobile App
  • Others

By End User

  • Homecare
  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

By Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • The Middle East and Africa

