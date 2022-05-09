Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2031|Sanofi, Novartis AG and more

New York, United States, 2022-May-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market 2022

Environmental sciences are being used for creating awareness regarding hygiene and robust health. With adoption of HER/EMR solutions on the rise, the risk of insufficient protection/loopholes can’t be ruled out. There is every likelihood of company employees and patients alike getting targeted through sophisticated phishing attacks and social engineering. As such, cybersecurity should be in place, much before AI-organized system is incorporated. The Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment Market would go this way in the next 10 years.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, the Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment market is set to witness a growth of 5% during 2021-2031. Demand for Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment expects to witness steady recovery in the short-term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. The growing advancement for the Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment market industry will offer lucrative opportunities in near future.

The WHO has described the global effects of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR TB) as a “public health crisis”. In 2013, an estimated 480,000 new cases and 210,000 deaths were caused by MDR TB which is defined by resistance to isoniazid and rifampin, the 2 most effective anti-TB drugs. In addition, approximately 9% of MDR TB cases are believed to be extensively drug-resistant (XDR TB), which implies additional resistance to any fluoroquinolone and at least 1 injectable second-line drug. Treatment of MDR and XDR TB requires prolonged therapy with toxic, poorly tolerated medications, and for patients in developing countries, access to active drugs may be limited. Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32634 Drug-resistant TB is the largest single source of antimicrobial resistance in the world. According to WHO, approximately half a million people worldwide are diagnosed with multi-drug-resistant TB each year, and about 8.5% of those people have XDR TB. Common TB treatments don’t work on XDR TB, so people with this extreme form of the disease need to take a combination of around eight drugs for more than a year. This growing number of drug-resistant tuberculosis will act as a driver for drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment market growth in the forecasted period.

There has been continuous research going on in the drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment field. FDA is actively involved in the approval of the related drugs. For instance, in Aug 2019, FDA Approves Pretomanid for Highly Drug-Resistant Forms of Tuberculosis. This continuous R&D will attract the market in the forecasted period.

North America held the majority of the revenue share of the global market in 2020. There has been a significant increase in the number of cases of MDR-TB in the United States. Although cases of MDR-TB have been reported from many areas of the country, the majority of the cases are concentrated in large urban areas. MDR-TB is difficult and expensive to treat. CDC has developed a National Action Plan to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis. The U.S. has large support from government and insurance providers to facilitate the healthcare system. As the cell therapy treatment are expensive the favorable healthcare system of the region will promote the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Besides being a developed nation clinical trials are going on in the region facilitating the adoption of cell therapy. Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32634

Asia is the second-largest market for drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment. According to WHO, it is estimated that 171,000 Rifampicin-resistant (RR) and multi-drug-resistant TB (MDR-TB) cases accounting for more than 35% of global burden appeared in the region in 2019, of which around 70,000 were started on second-line treatment in the same year. Six out of the 30 high TB (and MDR-TB) burden countries are in the region are Bangladesh, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and Thailand. Central Asia accounts for 85% of the tuberculosis incidence and more than 90% of drug-resistant tuberculosis cases emerging in the region. This huge prevalence of MDR and XDR in the region will give rise to a drug-resistant tuberculosis treatment market in the forecasted period.

Some of the key players of Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment include, Sanofi

Novartis AG

Endo International plc

CMP Pharma

STI Pharma LLC

Akorn Incorporated

Lupin

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lannett

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Fresenius Kabi AG

Others. Companies offering Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis Treatment are involved in existing product upgrades, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and regional expansion to enhance their market position. Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32634

Key Segments By Drug Class Amoxicillin/Clavulanate

Bedaquiline

Carbapenems with Clavulanic Acid

Clofazimine

Cycloserine

Delamanid

Ethambutol

Ethionamide and Prothionamide

Fluoroquinolones Levofloxacin Moxifloxacin Ciprofloxacin Ofloxacin

Linezolid

Macrolides Azithromycin Clarithromycin

p-Aminosalicylic Acid

Pyrazinamide By Disease Type Multidrug-Resistant TB (MDR TB)

Extensively Drug-resistant TB (XDR TB) By Treatment Type First-Line Anti-TB Drugs

Second-Line Anti-TB Drugs

Others By Distribution channel Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

