Sparkling Wines Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-May-11 — /EPR Network/ —

A newly released report by Fact.MR estimates the global sparkling wines sales will account for US$ 43 Bn in 2021, expected to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 7% to close in on a value of US$ 84.6 Bn by 2031. The modern trade segment represents a revenue share of more than 1/3rd while e-commerce sales will likely amount to around 20%.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Sales & Demand of Sparkling Wines, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

The latest market research report analyzes Sparkling Wines Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Sparkling Wines And how they can increase their market share.

Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=174

Key Segments Covered

Sales Channel Sparkling Wine Sales via Modern Trade Sparkling Wine Sales via Grocery Store Sparkling Wine Sales via Convenience Store Sparkling Wine Sales via E-Commerce Sparkling Wine Sales via Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied Sparkling Wine Medium Bodied Sparkling Wine Full-Bodied Sparkling Wine

Sweetness Level Extra-Brut Sparkling Wine Brut Sparkling Wine Extra Dry Sparkling Wine Demi-Sec Sparkling Wine



The Market insights of Sparkling Wines will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Sparkling Wines Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Sparkling Wines market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Sparkling Wines market .

The latest industry analysis and survey on Sparkling Wines provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Sparkling Wines market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=174

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market ground. Prominent market developments are as follows:

In September 2021, Pernod Ricard SA signed an agreement to acquire online alcoholic beverages trading platform The Whiskey Exchange. This acquisition is co-incident with Pernod Ricard’s consumer centric strategy of fulfilling new consumer needs and expectations, and a strong demand for premiumisation

In August 2021, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. announced its decision to join the RE-100 global renewable power initiative, as part of its commitment to transition to 100% renewable electricity generation by 2024. Its premium brands: Penfolds, Wolf Bass, Pepperjack, Wyns and Squealing Pig- will be manufactured with 100% renewable electricity.

To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Sparkling Wines Market, buy now:-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/174

Crucial insights in Sparkling Wines market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Sparkling Wines market.

Basic overview of the Sparkling Wines, including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Sparkling Wines across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

The Demand of Sparkling Wines Market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also Sales of Sparkling Wines Market development during the forecast period.

Browse More Reports by Fact.MR : –https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com