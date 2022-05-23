The Innovation-Oriented Streak Of Prostate Implants Market To Continue

New York, United States, 2022-May-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The Prostate Implants Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Prostate implants is an effective and well tolerated method to cure prostate cancer. Placement of tiny implants into the prostate which sends radio waves to show the radiotherapy machine to aim at a particular place. Prostate implants is a form of radiation therapy for prostate cancer. Prostate implants also known brachytherapy uses small radioactive pellets or seeds which is placed directly into the prostate.

Prostate implants are generally used in men with early stage prostate cancer which is relatively slow growing cancer. The prostate implants stays in the prostate and give steady dose of radiation over few months. Launch of new products in the major regions will drive the growth of prostate implants market.

Development of new target therapy and increasing use of novel therapies coupled with increasing use of diagnostic testing improve outcomes for patients receiving treatment which further gain traction for the prostate implants market to grow in the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, growing diagnosis rate coupled with the increasing treatment seeking rate is expected to drive the prostate implants market in the near future. Pipeline for the oncology remains robust with more than 65% of the molecules in the late stage development.

Growing focus towards the oncology field which will remain high over the next decade mainly driven by the ongoing research and development will further drive the prostate implants market.

However, side effects caused by the prostate implants which causes urinary incontinence which restraints the prostate implants market growth. Further prostate implants does not work well in patients with large prostate glands as it is difficult to place the prostate implants into the correct locations which further hinder the growth of the prostate implants market.

Market Segmentation

Type Permanent (Low Dose Rate) Brachytherapy

Temporary (High Dose Rate) Brachytherapy Material type Iodine-125

Palladium-103 End Users Hospitals Pharmacies

Specialty Clinics

Cancer Research Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

