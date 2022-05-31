Lark Austin Encourages Independent Living Close to Campus

Austin, Texas, 2022-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Austin is pleased to announce they encourage independent living close to campus with their off-campus housing complex. They provide a comfortable lifestyle for students attending the University of Texas Austin campus.

Students who want to reside at Lark Austin will find a selection of floor plans to give them the living environment they want. Residents can choose from studio and one-bedroom apartments if they want to live alone and two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to allow them to live with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching process. The per-person rental rate includes Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Each student must also pay a monthly utility and amenity fee. Upgrades and parking are available for an additional fee.

At Lark Austin, students will enjoy a high quality of life while remaining close to campus. The off-campus housing complex offers various amenities, including a rooftop pool, gym, yoga studios, lounge areas, and more. On-site management and electronic access control ensure students feel safe and secure in their living environment. Social events are held at the complex several times throughout the year to allow residents and their friends to meet new people and socialize with other students.

Anyone interested in learning about the independent lifestyle offered at this off-campus housing complex can find out more by visiting the Lark Austin website or by calling 1-512-540-3809.

About Lark Austin: Lark Austin is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending the University of Texas. The complex features all the amenities students need to live a comfortable, independent lifestyle while attending college. The proximity to the college campus makes it easy for students to attend their classes and on-campus activities.

Company: Lark Austin

Address: 2100 Nueces Street

City: Austin

State: TX

Zip code: 78705

Telephone number: 1-512-540-3809