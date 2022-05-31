Global Sales Of Geriatric Medicines Is Likely Expected To Register A CAGR Of 5.5% By 2031|Fact.MR Study

Geriatric Medicines Market Report By Therapeutic Category (Analgesic, Anti-Hypertensive, Anti-Diabetic, Anticoagulant, Anti-Depressant), By Condition (Cardiovascular Ailments, Arthritis, Diabetes, Neurological Disorders), By Distribution Channel & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the sales of geriatric medicines will reach US$ 768 Mn by the end of 2021. As per the report, geriatric medicines for cardiovascular ailments will account for 45% revenue until 2031. By the end of the forthcoming decade, the global market for geriatric medicines will likely surpass US$ 1.5 Bn.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sample:

Prominent Key players of the Geriatric Medicines market survey report:

  • AstraZeneca
  • Merck & Co, Inc.
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Novartis AG
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Key Segments Covered

  • Therapeutic Category

    • Analgesic Geriatric Medicines
    • Anti-Hypertensive Geriatric Medicines
    • Statin Geriatric Medicines
    • Anti-Diabetic Geriatric Medicines
    • Proton Pump Inhibitor Geriatric Medicines
    • Anticoagulant Geriatric Medicines
    • Anti-Psychotic Geriatric Medicines
    • Anti-Depressant Geriatric Medicines

  • Condition

    • Geriatric Medicines for Cardiovascular Ailments
    • Geriatric Medicines for Arthritis
    • Geriatric Medicines for Diabetes
    • Geriatric Medicines for Neurological Disorders
    • Geriatric Medicines for Cancer
    • Geriatric Medicines for Osteoporosis
    • Geriatric Medicines for Respiratory Disorders
    • Geriatric Medicines for Other Conditions

  • Distribution Channel

    • Geriatric Medicines  Sales via Hospital Pharmacies
    • Geriatric Medicines  Sales via Retail Pharmacies
    • Geriatric Medicines  Sales via Online Pharmacies

