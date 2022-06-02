Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market is expected to exceed US$ 1503.8 Mn at CAGR of 8.9% by 2024-end

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market 2022

The Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1503.8 Mn by 2024. Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) segment is expected to continue to remain the largest segment by diseases indication accounting for US$ 282.4 Mn in terms of revenue in 2016, a Y – o – Y increase of 7.0% over 2015. The chlamydia diagnostics test kits are expected to gain upward momentum in 2016, growing at 8.9% in terms of revenue, the fastest among disease indication segment.

According to the latest market report published by Persistence Market Research, titled “Global Market Study on Infectious Diseases Diagnostics: Increasing Demand for Evidence-Based Treatment to Boost Demand for Infectious Diagnostic Testing during Forecast Period”. The global market for infectious diseases diagnostics is estimated to reach US$ 876.6 Mn in 2016 from US$ 827.7 Mn in 2015 owing to increasing demand for diagnostic kits caused by rising incidence rate of infectious diseases.

Cell cultures segment is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue, by test type accounting for US$ 311.4 Mn in terms of revenue in 2016. The affordability of cell culture kits and large applications in diagnosis of several infectious diseases is gaining traction. Consumption demand for cell culture test kits will witness a growth rate of 7.2 % in 2016 over 2015.

Company Profiles:

Becton Dickinson & Company

Cepheid, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Alera Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Quidel Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Other

Diagnostic centers end user segment is expected to register highest CAGR in terms of revenue, accounting for US$ 392.8 Mn in terms of revenue in 2016. The increasing number of diagnostics centers, worldwide and a large number of patient pool depending on diagnostics centers for diagnosis of infectious diseases is expected to increase demand for diagnostics tests among diagnostics centers. The diagnostics centers end user segment will witness a growth rate of 7.4 % in 2016 over 2015.

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cepheid, Inc. Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Alere Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Quidel Corporation, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. are key players in the market. Top players are focusing on developing new products and improving sensitivity and specificity of the test kits. Collaborations and joint ventures among manufacturers and local governments are key business strategies being adopted to increase market share.

PMR Long-term Outlook: PMR projects the global infectious disease diagnostics market to witness moderate growth during the forecast period 2016–2024. APAC will continue to remain the largest market for infectious disease diagnostics, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

