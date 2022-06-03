Global Sales Of Sports Drinks Is Project To Grow At A Moderate CAGR Of 5.3% During The Forecast Period (2021-2031) | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global sports drinks market is expected to exceed $25 billion by 2031, growing at a moderate CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2021-2031). Sports drinks today are more specialized. More than ever, with new formulations to meet the changing needs of our customers.

Historical data shows that the market experienced a 4% gradient in value CAGR from 2016 to 2020. By 2021, present value sales are expected to reach US$15.2 billion. Sales initially declined as production operations were halted due to manufacturing facility closures during the pandemic crisis. Eventually, as the incidence decreased, the imbalance was restored. Additionally, consumers are starting to indulge in physically demanding activities to boost immunity.

Manufacturers are improving sports drinks to meet their sugar content, taste, protein and nutritional needs. Meanwhile, we are focusing on the use of natural and organic ingredients in our sports drinks. Sports drink manufacturers are investing in research on ingredients that help the final formula achieve its rehydration goals. Therefore, a new formulation method for sports drinks is attracting attention worldwide.

Highlights of market research

The global market for sports drinks will expand nearly 1.7 times by 2031.

The North American sports drinks market is expected to be valued at nearly US$9.7 billion by 2031.

From 2021 to 2031, Asia will account for 55% of global demand for sports drinks.

Emerging sports drinks will exceed $11.7 billion in value by 2022, accounting for 40% of demand by 2031.

Beverages during recovery and exercise account for more than three-quarters of total revenue.

Modern trade is the largest and is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2031.

The Fact.MR analyst says, “The growing emphasis on individual fitness is putting preference for endurance and performance gains at the fore, and driving sports drink consumption to drive shifts in dietary patterns worldwide, triggering shifts in dietary patterns around the world.”

competitive landscape

Key players in the market include Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Laboratories, Monster Beverage Corp, Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., GNC Holdings Inc., Pepsico. Inc., PacificHealth Laboratories Inc., and Nestlé SA.

In March 2021, Rosemont, Illinois-based startup GoodSport Nutrition announced the launch of GoodSport, a 97% dairy-based sports drink, which aims to compete with leading brands across the country. This product has been announced to be available for purchase on Amazon.com and www.goodsport.com.

In January 2020, Coca-Cola announced the expansion of its sports beverage portfolio. POWERADE is expanding its product platform for the first time in a decade with two new sugar-free innovations offering functional hydration solutions and new packaging designs. To meet the rapidly changing needs of sports drink consumers.

More insights available

In its latest report, Fact.MR presents an unbiased analysis of the Sports Drinks market, providing historical data for period 2016-2020 as well as forecast statistics for period 2021-2031.

This study examines product types (isotonic, hypertonic and hypotonic), consumption types (pre-workout sports drinks (PRX), intra-workout sports drinks and recovery drinks) and distribution channels (modern trade, pharmacies, convenience stores, e-commerce and other retail). format), spanning seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Middle East and Africa).

The key players analyzed in the Sports Drinks Market study:

Coca-Cola Company

Abbott Antelope

Monster Beverage Co., Ltd.

Suntory Beverage Foods Co., Ltd.

Red Bull GmbH

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

GNC Holdings

PepsiCo

PacificHealth Laboratories Inc.

Nestlé SA

Main sectors covered

product type isotonicity hypertonicity Zhejiang

Consumption type Pre-Workout Sports Drink (PRX) sports drink during exercise recovery drink

distribution channel modern trade pharmacy Convenience electronic commerce Other retail formats



The report includes the following Sports Drinks market insights and assessments, which will be helpful to all participants involved in the Sports Drinks market.

Data on the recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand sports drinks market

Latest industry analysis of Sports Drinks market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.

Analysis of key trends Sports Drinks market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changing demand for sports drinks and consumption of various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of sports beverage major players

Sports drinks US market sales will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and the recovery of the economy.

Europe’s sports drink demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Sports Drinks Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends of the Sports Drinks market industry? What key strategies are businesses adopting to expand their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potentials of the Sports Drinks market? What are the key Sports Drinks market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the Sports Drinks market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

