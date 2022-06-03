Medical Marijuana Market is anticipated to top a valuation of nearly US$ 76.5 Bn with CAGR of 14.7% by 2031

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13897

Medical marijuana is derived from the Cannabis sativa plant. The three major active compounds of the plant are tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabidiol, and cannabinol. Medical marijuana has various applications in the healthcare and therapeutic field, including treatment or managing pain, treating nausea, muscle spasms, managing anxiety, multiple sclerosis, low appetite, sleep problems, and many others.

Other factors driving demand for medical marijuana include ability to manage or treat insomnia and epilepsy. According to healthcare specialists, medical marijuana is an effective option to manage sleep-related problems because it restores a person’s natural sleep cycle that changes due to today’s modern lifestyle.

Medical marijuana is also known for its strong anti-inflammatory properties. It can treat inflammation from arthritis as well as degenerative changes in the lumbar, cervical or thoracic spine. Many patients use marijuana to treat their pain caused due to inflammation.

Company Profiles:

Aphria Incorporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, CANNABIS SATIVA, INC., Green Relief Inc., GW , HARMACEUTICALS PLC, Insys Therapeutics, Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., MedReleaf Corporation, The Peace Naturals Project

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/13897

Pharmaceutical companies are focused on getting approvals from different government authorities for the use of medical marijuana for treatment purposes.

In September 2019, GW Pharmaceuticals received approval from European the Commission for EPIDYOLEX® (cannabidiol) for the treatment of seizures in patients with two rare, severe forms of childhood-onset epilepsy.

In October 2021, Canopy Growth Corporation announced a plan to acquire Wana Entity, which is a leading cannabis edibles brand in North America.

In August 2020, MedReleaf Corp. and BioPharma Services Inc. announced their agreement to conduct clinical research for cannabis and cannabis-derived products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The extract form of marijuana is widely used in a wide range of applications in the therapeutic field as compared to dried flowers.

The pain management segment enjoys a high market share of 48.8%, indicating high demand for medical marijuana in pain management procedures.

77.6% market share in the distribution channel segment is held by retail pharmacies, because the market is closely regulated by government authorities.

The North America market is set to grow 5X by 2031.

“Increasing prevalence of chronic pain and epilepsy and legalization of medical marijuana in developing countries are major factors driving demand,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13897

Want More Insights?

Persistence Market Research brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels, and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global medical marijuana market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

About Us:

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com