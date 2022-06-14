Paradise Valley Hospital Nationally Recognized with an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

National City, CA, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Paradise Valley Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Paradise Valley Hospital as among the top in the nation in protecting patients from preventable harm and errors in the hospital.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Paradise Valley hospital for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”

This is the fourth consecutive “A” grade the hospital has received, and the third consecutive year Paradise Valley Hospital has been honored with this twice-yearly distinction. “This never gets old,” says Paradise Valley Hospital CEO Neerav Jadeja. “But the nurses, physicians, and staff here continue to amaze me! I’m humbled that we’ve been recognized by The Leapfrog Group, but also proud of the men and women I’m privileged to call my co-workers!”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see Paradise Valley Hospital's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org

About Prime Healthcare

Founded in 2001, Prime Healthcare has emerged as one of the nation’s leading hospital systems. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients.

Our philosophy is that all healthcare is local. Each of our hospitals serves the unique needs of their communities while providing exceptional care with the strength and support of Prime Healthcare. Through a physician-directed and patient-centered model, passionate dedication to quality, evidence-based best practices, operational efficiency, technology, and capital investment, our hospitals are recognized among the best in the nation. Prime Healthcare was recognized by Truven Health Analytics as a Top 10 and 15 Health System in the nation three times.