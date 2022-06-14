LUXEON SunPlus HPE from Lumileds Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring advanced horticulture LEDs from Lumileds in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Intelligent Lighting.

The Lumileds LUXEON SunPlus HPE is a high power, deep-red (660nm) LED which achieves the highest PPF and PPE from its industry standard 3.5mm square ceramic package.

Designed specifically for the horticulture lighting industry, the new deep-red LED is part of the SunPlus portfolio that covers a broad range of wavelengths and colors, including white, purple, and lime, in a variety of mid-power, high-power, and CoB packages.

LUXEON SunPlus is a single portfolio engineered to address the full breadth of horticulture lighting applications, offering growers flexibility to create the specific lighting mix required for various types of crops.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/lumileds-luxeon-sunplus-hpe-led-deep-red-horticulture. To see the entire portfolio of Lumileds products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

###