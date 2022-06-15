The New CEO of the Mustard Seed Mission took office on May 30

New Taipei City, Taiwan, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — The new CEO of the Mustard Seed Mission, Mr. Zhao-jia Li, took office on May 30, passing on the founder Mrs. Lillian R. Dickson’s love for the Taiwan people and this land to care for those in need together with staff and partners of the Mustard Seed Mission (MSM).

Ren-Song Tsay, chairman of MSM, said that when thinking about the future direction, the board members agreed that there is a need for candidates with vision, firm execution, and close communication with the board. Therefore, after thoughtful consideration, Mr. Zhao-jia Li was assigned as the CEO of MSM.

Mr. Zhao-jia Li, the new CEO of MSM, used to be the president of Dell Taiwan Branch and a senior manager of many companies. He has rich experience in organizational management. Facing the challenges of today’s epidemic and rapid socio-economic changes, CEO Zhao-jia Li said that MSM has been deeply cultivated in Taiwan for 70 years, and has a solid foundation of social trust. Standing on the shoulders of predecessors, MSM will continue to meet the needs of today’s society and serve the disadvantaged, providing immediate services. Most importantly, MSM will take ‘cultivation’, ‘growth’, ‘sharing’, and ‘inheritance’ as the mission of the organization and lead MSM to reach the sustainable development goals.

Looking forward to the future, MSM will continue to uphold the founder Mrs. Lillian R. Dickson’s intention “go wherever there is a need”, in response to the global challenges of SDGs (United Nations Sustainable Development Goals) and ESG (Environmental Protection, Social Responsibility, and Institutional Governance) to promote the mutual help network in the community by directly serving and connecting with local resources, bringing hope to the children, the elderly, the weak and the needy in the community. By this concept, the beneficiaries could be transferred from receivers to givers and open up a good and positive cycle in society. We invite each one of you to join us to find the value of kindness and justice on this path of helping others. We believe that the process of ongoing progress will bring out social impacts and actions for Taiwan and move towards to common good.

Visit MSM Website https://www.mustard.org.tw/locale/en/tab/808/id/3228