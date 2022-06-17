Food Preservatives Market Outlook, Current And Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2027

Food Preservatives Industry Overview

The global food preservatives market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Food preservatives are the products incorporated during food processing to increase its stability and to avoid spoilage. They are added in small quantities to various types of food depending on the need. Traditionally, salt, sugar, and spices were used to preserve meat and other food types.

Food preservatives prevent the growth of microorganisms and thus inhibit or delay food spoilage. Depending on the degree of toxicity, they are classified into non-toxic and moderately toxic. Non-toxic preservatives can be used in the processing while moderately toxic are regulated by relevant regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and are identified by appropriate index (INS or E) numbers.

These are used for preserving snacks, confectioneries, bakery products, and dairy, meat, and poultry products. Demand for these products is increasing globally owing to various factors such as a change in customer lifestyle, the surge in imports and exports, increasing preference for fresh products, accompanied by a rise in consumer willingness to pay for a premium price.

North America acquired the maximum market share during 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance for the next few years. Increased availability of processed foods and greater acceptance of ready-to-eat foods from consumers in the U.S. and Canada are driving the demand for convenience foods.

The U.S. food preservatives market was valued at USD 638 million in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2027. Rising demand for meat and poultry products is expected to boost growth. Manufactures such as Corbion N.V. use vinegar, along with jasmine extract as an anti-oxidant and citrus powder, to prevent moisture migration of the product.

The U.S. was led by chemical preservatives, such as benzoates, nitrites, and propionates. However, manufacturers in the U.S. are shifting from manufacturing synthetic to natural preservatives, owing to increasing demand for the latter.

The global preservatives market size was valued at USD 5.43 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

May 2016: In Belgium, Kemin has launched a new quality management lab, distribution, and logistics office. This aided the firm in providing quality service to its consumers by increasing the pricing of its goods.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global food preservatives market include:

Akzo

Nobel N.V.,

BASF SE,

Celanese Corporation.

Royal DSM N.V.

Galactic S.A.

Kemin Industries

