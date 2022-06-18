Global Sales Of Mouthwash Is Predict To Grow At A Fair CAGR Of 6% During 2021-2031|Fact.MR Study

Mouthwash Market Analysis By Product Type (Therapeutic Mouthwash, Cosmetic Mouthwash, Antiseptic Mouthwash & Other Mouthwash) By Nature (Conventional Mouthwash & Natural & Organic Mouthwash) & By Sales Channel – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global mouthwash market to be valued at US$ 8.49 Bn in 2021, predicted to increase at a CAGR of over 6% into the upcoming decade.

Prominent Key Players Of The Mouthwash Market Survey Report:

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.
  • Procter & Gamble Company
  • 3M Company
  • Unilever Plc.
  • Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company
  • Royal Philips N.V.
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
  • Kao Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Hawley & Hazel
  • Amway
  • Caldwell Consumer Health

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type

    • Therapeutic Mouthwash
    • Cosmetic Mouthwash
    • Antiseptic Mouthwash
    • Other Mouthwash

  • Nature

    • Conventional Mouthwash
    • Natural & Organic Mouthwash

  • Sales Channel

    • Mouthwash Sales via Modern Trade
    • Mouthwash Sales via Departmental Stores
    • Mouthwash Sales via Convenience Stores
    • Mouthwash Sales via Drug Stores
    • Mouthwash Sales via Online Stores
    • Mouthwash Sales via Other Sales Channels

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

