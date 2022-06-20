Global Sales Of Crawler Cranes Industry Will Ascend To Surpass Us$ 4 Bn Expanding With 1.8x Until 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Crawler Cranes Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking- Global Review 2021 to 2031

Newly published data from Fact.MR establishes that the crawler cranes industry surpassed US$ 3.4 Bn in 2018. By 2024, the market will likely swell at a CAGR exceeding 7%. As of 2021, the market will ascend to surpass US$ 4 Bn, expanding 1.8x until 2031. Furthermore, as per the report, top 5 manufacturers are likely to account for over 28% revenue share throughout the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Crawler Cranes market survey report:

  • Tadano Ltd.
  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
  • XCMG Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.
  • KATO WORKS CO. LTD.,
  • Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd.
  • The Manitowoc Company Inc

Key Segments Covered

  • Boom Type
    • Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes
    • Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes
  • Maximum Lifting Capacity (Tonne)
    • Crawler Cranes for Less than 150 Tonnes
    • Crawler Cranes for 150-300 Tonnes
    • Crawler Cranes for 300-600 Tonnes
    • Crawler Cranes for Greater than 600 Tonnes
  • End Use Industry
    • Crawler Cranes for Construction
    • Crawler Cranes for Oil & Gas Industry
    • Crawler Cranes for Shipping & Port Building
    • Crawler Cranes for Wind Farms
    • Crawler Cranes for Other End Use Industries

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

