Stock Cubes Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of stock cubes are expected to top a valuation of US$ 10.5 Bn by 2031, increasing at a CAGR of around 4.8%.

Stock cubes, also known as broth cubes or bouillon cubes, have been in high demand for ages due to their numerous benefits. The stock cubes market is expected to increase steadily because to a variety of factors such as changing consumer preference, micronutrient properties, longer shelf life without refrigeration, preference for convenience and processed meals, and availability of a wide range of flavors and brands, among others.

There is a lot of thought that goes into conceptualizing the packaging design for each product. The parameters and criteria that must be considered in order to create the best design vary depending on the product. For aquaculture products, for example, labeling, color selection, presentation, and shape and form must be consistent with current consumer perceptions and prejudice. Aquaculture product manufacturers offer their products in a variety of packaging sizes such as tins, sachets, pouches, and carbon packaging. As products are available in different sizes, consumers can choose as per their requirements.

Condiments such as stock cubes are mainly composed of salt, seasonings, and dehydrated vegetables. Research shows that more than 95% of the population in West African countries and South Africa consume stock cubes every day. In Nigeria alone, there are more than 100 million stock cubes sold every day.

Key Factors and Challenges: Stock Cubes Market

Growing consumer preference for long shelf life food products can drive the demand for stock cubes. Stock cubes are suitable for use, for long periods of time, setting the consumers free from all kinds of concerns pertaining to stale food.

Changing lifestyles and growing number of working women, especially urban areas have triggered the demand for processed foods, and stock cubes fit aptly in this scenario.

Many individuals rely on stock cubes that are free from gluten, onion, garlic and vegan, owing to their healthy nature, which makes them apt for celiac disease patients.

Being an aromatic mixture of herbs and spices, stock cubes act as flavoring agent in food, making bland food extremely flavorful. Stock cubs contain many preservatives like monosodium glutamate, and dissolve instantly to give a deep flavor to dishes, soups, gravies, sauces, and stews etc.

Stock cubes don’t take a toll on the pocket of consumers, owing to their inexpensive nature. This could result into an increase in the stock cubes market.

Strict government policies related to the food products and flavors can dampen the growth of stock cubes market offing.

Key Players in Stock Cubes Market

There are a wide range of companies operating in the stock cubes market. Some of the key players include Unilever N.V., Nestlé S.A., Hormel Foods Corporation, Goya Foods, Inc., Royal Wessanen N.V., Pampa Foods Ltd., and OXO International, Ltd. Premier Foods, etc.

Premier Foods: The UK’s Premier Foods has unveiled a trio of ‘premium’ Oxo Stock Cubes and gluten-free products in its Stock Pots range. The latest Oxo Stock Cubes comprise of no added MSG and is available in three flavors, including Succulent Chicken, Delicious Vegetables, and Rich Beef. Two of them contain real meat juices. The company has added a gluten-free Red Wine flavor to the Stock Pots range.

Nestlé S.A: Nestlé S.A, a prominent player in stock cubes market and FMCG major is planning to expand its product offering by rolling out a wide range of new products, including noodles, cubes, dark chocolates among many others offing, as part of its expansion drive.

Key Trends and Opportunities

The trend and growing number of working women, and rising disposable income are likely to influence adoption of stock cubes. According to the US Department of Labor Blog, women’s participation in the U.S. labor force has grown considerably, increasing from 32.7 percent in 1948 to 56.8 percent in 2016. Employment is allowing women to spend on easy cooking products like stock cubes, more often.

The growing inclination of masses towards ready-to-eat and use food products is expected to the fuel the demand for stock cubes in the near future. Be it the hectic work schedules, or the desire for easy cooking, individuals are increasingly investing in ready-to-use food items like stock cubes.

Stock Cubes in West Africa

Bouillon/Stock Cubes working as Vehicles for Iodine in West Africa

According to Iodine Global Network (IGN), seasoning products in the form of powders and bouillon/stock cubes are gaining a lot of popularity. As per the estimates, daily stock cubes consumption by an individual is 8.6 g and 4.3g in urban and rural parts of Senegal.

Besides, the IGN data shows that 96% of households in Cameroon consume or use stock cubes at least once in every seven days. They showcase an average weekly consumption frequency of 14 times. Stock cubes contain 50-70% salt apart from dehydrated stock, flavor enhancers, spices, and solid vegetable fat.

Bouillon/Stock cubes are vital sources of iodine in Senegal and apparently in many other West African countries also.

Previously, the Italian manufacturer Corazza has also highlighted the growing demand for stock cubes in West Africa. According to Maggi company figures, the company sells more than 90 million stock cubes in Nigeria daily.

