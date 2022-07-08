Bioceramics Market By Material, Carbon Bioceramics To Expand At Over 7% CAGR Through 2031

Fact.MR’s bioceramics market report forecasts strong expansion, expecting an incline of over 7% CAGR across the 2021-2031 assessment period. As per the report, the market is poised to be valued at above US$ 23 Bn by 2031. Growth is majorly fueled by extensive application across the orthopedic and dental implants segments.

Historically, sales of bioceramics grew by approximately 6% in value CAGR from 2016 to 2020, closing in at above US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, recessionary pressures were experienced, attributed to postponement of elective procedures, including dental and orthopedic implant surgeries.

As per the World Health Organization, dental caries prevalence is a major public health concern globally. Since the past half-decade, dental caries ranked first for permanent tooth decay, comprising 2.3 billion people, and 12th for deciduous teeth, equivalent to 560 million children. Hence, patients are undergoing numerous teeth implant surgeries, which is stimulating demand for dental crowns, bridges, bristles and dentures.

Likewise, an estimated 10-15% of adults aged above 60 suffer from varying degrees of osteoarthritis and other bone-related ailments, for which implant surgeries are on the incline. Hence, demand for bioceramics is showing sufficient promise.

Bioceramics Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the bioceramics market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering bioceramics.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the bioceramics market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing bioceramics, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of bioceramics, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering bioceramics has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view.

Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player.

Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the bioceramics market.

Key Segments

Application Bioceramics for Orthopedic Implants Bioceramics for Dental Implants Bioceramics for Implantable Electronic Devices Bioceramics for Other Applications

Material Alumina Bioceramics Zirconia Bioceramics Carbon Bioceramics Other Material Bioceramics



Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Bioceramics: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Bioceramics demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Bioceramics. As per the study, the demand for Bioceramics will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Bioceramics. As per the study, the demand for Bioceramics will grow through 2029. Bioceramics historical volume analysis: mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

mr survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Bioceramics consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

