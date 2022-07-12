Pedelec Market To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2021 – 2031

Fact.MR’s report predicts the global sales for pedelecs to exceed US$ 55 Bn by registering a positive a CAGR of 7% for the forecast period 2021-2031. Consumers are becoming extremely conscious about the environment and their physical fitness is auguring well for pedelec market players. This, in turn, has spurred the demand for pedelecs.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, sales of pedelecs surpassed US$ 26 Bn in 2019, experiencing a CAGR of over 3% across the aforementioned period. While initial projections during 2020 appeared glum, amid production crunches experienced during the height of COVID-19. Eventually, however, this translated into an opportunity as consumers began working on their fitness regimes, impelling sales of electric bikes and pedelecs.

Technological advancements in batteries and fuel cells are bringing in new varieties and improved efficiencies of electric motors used in pedelecs, thereby, enabling pedelec market players to launch more energy-efficient models. In addition, pedelecs are space and cost effective. These factors have increased the popularity of pedelecs amongst consumers.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2068

Pedelec Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the pedelec market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering pedelecs.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the pedelec market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the pedelec market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the pedelec industry include Giant Bicycle Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Derby Cycle AG, M1-Sporttechink, Helkama Velox, Pedego Electric Bikes, Magnum Bikes USA, Panther International GmbH, Visiobike, and BH Bikes among others.

In July 2018, Yamaha Corporation launched the new Civante Class 3 electric power assist bicycles which derives its power from the company’s PWSeries SE motor, which delivers a seamless e-bike assist experience

In September 2021, Giant Bicycles Inc. reported that its Defy Advanced Pro, comprising of a lightweight composite frameset engineered for smooth-riding compliance, cleared the Cycling Plus/BikeRadar endurance road bike test, earning the moniker of the ideal top-class endurance bike

Shimano, Inc., a cycling component manufacturer, announced that in the second half of the year 2018, it will introduce innovative products to expand the range of Shimano STEPS pedelec systems, mainly focusing on its top model of e-bikes – E800.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2068

Key Segments Covered In:

Battery Type Nickel-Cadmium Battery Powered Pedelec Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Pedelec Sealed Lead Acid Battery Powered Pedelec Nickel Metal Hydride Battery Powered Pedelec

Product Type e-MTB Pedelec Race Pedelec Cross Pedelec Urban Pedelec Foldable Pedelec

Motor Topology Center Motor Pedelec Rear Motor Pedelec Front Motor Pedelec



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered