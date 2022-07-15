Oleochemicals Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International, Oleon NV, KLK Oleo

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Oleochemicals Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Oleochemicals Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Oleochemicals are chemicals derived from plant or animal fats and oils. They can be used as raw materials for a wide variety of products, including detergents, soaps, cosmetics, and lubricants. Oleochemicals are usually produced via the process of fatty acid hydrolysis, which involves breaking down fats and oils into their component fatty acids. These fatty acids can then be used to create a variety of different products.

Key Trends

The key trends in oleochemicals technology are the development of new and more efficient methods for the production of oleochemicals, the use of renewable resources for the production of oleochemicals, and the development of new applications for oleochemicals. The development of new and more efficient methods for the production of oleochemicals has led to the development of new process technologies and the use of new feedstock materials. For example, the use of enzymes for the production of fatty acids has led to the development of more efficient methods for the production of fatty acids. The use of renewable resources for the production of oleochemicals has also led to the development of new process technologies.

Key Drivers

The major drivers of the oleochemicals market are the growing demand for natural and sustainable products, the increasing use of oleochemicals in a variety of applications, and the favorable government regulations promoting the use of oleochemicals. The demand for natural and sustainable products has been increasing in recent years, as consumers become more aware of the environmental impact of the products they purchase. Oleochemicals are derived from renewable resources, making them a more sustainable option than petrochemicals.

Market Segments

By Type

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Glycerol

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Emery Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

Oleon NV

KLK Oleo

Musim Mas Group

Croda International

IOI Group

Procter & Gamble Co.

